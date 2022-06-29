Ranking the chances of each person in the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE has been building heavily for Money in the Bank as the show approaches closer. The card is shaping up to be a good one, and we are excited to see how things unfold on July 2.

Everyone's eyes will be on the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. We will be focusing on the former today.

With six out of seven participants confirmed, the match could be the highlight of the event. The final participant will probably be confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and said unannounced participant would lock horns for the illustrious briefcase. All seven men have the chance to take a big step in their careers and receive a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On that note, we rank the chances of the participants to climb the ladder and win the Money in the Bank contract.

#7. The Money in the Bank match's unannounced participant

We can't see any mystery participant going on to win the whole thing

Unless this is John Cena himself, we can't see how anyone from SmackDown has a better chance of winning Money in the Bank than the other six participants. Some potential superstars such as Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, or Shinsuke Nakamura can take the final spot. It could even be an NXT Superstar debuting at the show, but we don't think he will be booked to win the whole thing.

However, it should be noted that this person could be a returning WWE Superstar or an out-of-the-blue announcement. By some miracle, if it is someone like Edge, Elias, or even Gable Steveson, others should be watching their backs.

#6. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns may make Zayn give him the contract if he wins

Sami Zayn winning Money in the Bank would be extremely awkward for The Bloodline. After all his praise for The Tribal Chief, him cashing in on Roman Reigns sounds unlikely.

While there is always the possibility of a face turn by cashing in on Reigns, it doesn't seem that WWE will consider that.

The other reason why Zayn's chances are slim is that he is unlikely to get any help from The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be dealing with The Street Profits on the show. As a result, alone and up against some of the very best, The Great Liberator could come up short.

#5. Omos

Omos is too green to be winning the contract

A recurring theme with the Money in the Bank matches is that it is not kind to giants like Omos. While there have been winners like Kane and Braun Strowman in the past, it is still unlikely that WWE will have Omos win the contract over some other veterans in the match.

The Nigerian Giant will most certainly cause carnage in the match and be a major threat throughout. But we don't see him climbing the ladder and winning the whole thing, especially given the possibility of everyone teaming up to take him down.

It doesn't help that he recently lost a feud to Bobby Lashley and does not have momentum on his side. Lastly, Omos is also a powerful performer and has plenty of time to win things in his career. This isn't one of those times.

#4. Riddle

Riddle recently lost his world championship match against Roman Reigns. He wasn't even in the Money in the Bank match until the latest episode of RAW. The Original Bro won a 'Last Chance Battle Royal' and cashed in (pun intended) his ticket to the match, getting a second chance at redemption.

However, we don't think Riddle will go on to win the contract simply because keeping it on someone who hasn't faced Reigns is a better option. The Original Bro has proven that he belongs in the main event, but winning the match would create a predictable scenario.

#3. Sheamus

Now we come to the left-field choice of the match. Sheamus has been one of WWE's MVPs for a long time now. He is also a former world champion and Money in the Bank winner and would be a solid choice to take the win.

Sheamus has taken a long road towards MITB qualification. He first qualified alongside Drew McIntyre before both were stripped of their spots. Teaming with The Scottish Warrior last week, he beat The Usos to regain his spot in the match.

With a ton of momentum on his side heading into the show, The Celtic Warrior is a dark horse in the contest. It also helps that he is someone who had cashed in on Roman Reigns before and won the world title. Who's to say he can't do it again?

#2. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre could have one hand on the world title when MITB ends

Drew McIntyre is the someone fans are backing to dethrone Roman Reigns. He has already laid down the challenge for the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The fact that he is in the Money in the Bank match despite this may be enough for fans to rule him out of contention, but there is more to it.

McIntyre winning the contract should set the stage for a few months of panic on Roman Reigns' end. The Scottish Warrior winning the contract would guarantee he becomes champion one way or another. He can either beat Reigns at Clash at the Castle or cash in on him to take the gold.

McIntyre deserves his crowning moment in front of a sold-out crowd after carrying WWE through the pandemic era. Him winning the briefcase will make sure that happens at some point.

#1. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

The Heist of the Century II, anyone?

As much as Drew McIntyre winning makes a ton of sense, the favorite has to be Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. There are so many factors in his favor that you could say his chances of winning are more than everyone else.

Rollins' history with Money in the Bank is well-documented, having been part of one of the greatest cash-ins of all time at WrestleMania 31. The man he pinned to win the world title was Roman Reigns, someone he claims cannot beat him when it matters. Even when they locked horns at Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns lost via disqualification.

The former Monday Night Messiah winning the contract could have Reigns very worried. It would also be exceptional storytelling if he pulls off the Heist of the Century again and takes The Tribal Chief's titles away.

