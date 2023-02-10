Ranking the chances of the stars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

The Men's Elimination Chamber match will be different this year as Roman Reigns holds both of WWE's top world titles. Instead, current United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship in the structure.

The field is filled with former US Champs and potential future ones. Seth Rollins and Damien Priest have already captured the belt. Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Bronson Reed could hold the title in the future.

While the women's field only has a few viable options for winning, the same cannot be said for the men's field. Rollins would be the obvious favorite, but he and Theory have traded the belt. The Visionary could also tangle with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

WWE could opt to put the belt on a first-time champion, sparking what could be the beginning of a successful main-roster career. In any event, some stars have a better chance of winning than others.

Here are the chances of winning ranked from lowest to the highest odds for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

#6 Bronson Reed might squish some opponents against the pods

Can the steel structure contain the monstrous Bronson Reed?

Being ranked last doesn't mean that Reed has no chance of winning. He's clearly a physically imposing star who could bully his way to victory in the Elimination Chamber match.

The main reason for his low ranking is his relative newness to the WWE Universe. He's elicited 'oohs' and 'aahs' from the audience during his brief tenure on RAW, but he's still new.

The other stars in the match have been around longer than Reed and thus have more of a connection to the fans. A shock win would be pleasantly unexpected - but not likely on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Montez Ford could get a singles push

Ford qualified for the Elimination Chamber, but his teammate, Angelo Dawkins, did not.

Ford has been wowing crowds for his entire WWE career. During that time, he teamed up with Angelo Dawkins. Ford has displayed the skills to be a singles star when and if The Street Profits disband.

The tag team specialist will probably provide a few high spots in the match, like jumping off one of the pods. He might be the United States Champion at some point, but the 2023 Elimination Chamber doesn't seem to be the right time.

Like Reed and Gargano, Ford's win would be a welcome surprise for everyone. He's worked hard to stand out, and he's certainly done it. Walking out of Montreal with the US Title could be the start of his singles journey, but other stars have better chances of winning.

#4 Johnny Gargano could steal the show at the Elimination Chamber

Gargano could be the iron man of the match.

One big reason Johnny Gargano could walk out as the new United States Champ is because he has a history with the current champion, Austin Theory. They were aligned in The Way faction in NXT. They've already had one or two encounters on RAW, but none have been of the extended kind.

Johnny Wrestling is also a favorite for Triple H, so Gargano winning at the Elimination Chamber wouldn't be shocking. He's a work-rate specialist who can elicit a great response from the crowd, just like Daniel Bryan.

Gargano winning the championship would also open up a plethora of new feuds for the title on RAW. Can Johnny Wrestling live up to his moniker at Elimination Chamber?

#3 Seth Rollins looks to regain the United States Championship

Rollins held the title before Austin Theory.

Seth Rollins having the third-highest chance of winning might seem low due to his track record. He's won just about everything available to him in the WWE. Two factors, however, are working against the former Universal Champion.

The first is that Theory beat him for the belt. Switching it back to him after a couple of months would seem like there weren't any ideas for the title. Second, he has been building a feud online with Logan Paul. The two might face off on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rollins is already the US Champion. If they still wanted him to hold the title, then he shouldn't have lost it to Theory. If the WWE and Universal Championships are broken up following The Show of Shows, he needs to be in that title picture.

#2 Damien Priest could become a two-time US Champion

Priest is a former United States Champion and is a member of what's supposed to be the top group on RAW. They've traded wins and losses against Edge, which will continue at the Elimination Chamber event.

Edge and Beth Phoenix will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at the event. If Judgment Day loses and Priest doesn't do much in the Elimination Chamber, the group looks as dangerous as the Social Outcasts.

Priest has routinely shown himself to be versatile and reliable. He lasted for the duration of a recent gauntlet match. Judgment Day needs to be doing something meaningful at WrestleMania 39, so a Priest walking into Hollywood with the US Title would do that for the group.

#1 Austin Theory has a challenging task at the Elimination Chamber

While it would be interesting to see a new face walk out of Montreal with the United States Title, Austin Theory seems the safest bet to win. He could face John Cena at WrestleMania. Cena was the man who made the US Title feel relevant again during his "Open Challenge" days.

The match wouldn't necessarily need the championship to happen, but Theory has held the title for less than 80 days. Much work has also been done to rehabilitate Theory since his disappointing Money in the Bank cash-in.

Elimination Chamber matches are most exciting when there are title changes or if a deserving star lasts from the beginning until the end. Theory may not fit either of those caveats. However, walking into WrestleMania 39 with the title might be the current best course of action.

