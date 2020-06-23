Ranking every gimmick The Undertaker has had in WWE

With the revelation that The Undertaker may have retired from WWE following the final part of his 'Last Ride' documentary series, now seems like a good time to sit back and reflect on the incredible career he has had over the past three decades.

Mark Calaway has sacrificed so much for Vince McMahon and WWE for so long, preserving his aura and staying consistent as the one star who was always there. And for that longevity alone, The Undertaker may be the greatest WWE Superstar in history.

Obviously, like any career that spans close to 30 years, The Undertaker made many changes to his character. His ability to switch things up was excellent, developing a sense of the need to change. This constant evolution definitely helped 'Taker remain pretty solid as a performer for three decades since his WWE debut.

The Undertaker has donned many hats, figuratively and literally, throughout his WWE career and we can break them down into ten different eras of The Undertaker. Some went on for years, while some were pretty short. But all of them contributed to The Undertaker's unforgettable legacy.

Here is every gimmick The Undertaker has had in WWE ranked, from worst to best.

#10 Post-Streak Undertaker

It just didn't feel the same

While The Undertaker was essentially the same character for the past 16 years, aside from the most recent program with AJ Styles, his position in WWE had changed over time. And once his undefeated WrestleMania streak was broken, 'Taker was sadly left without much purpose.

He has had some great matches as the wearied war veteran, but 'Taker just does not feel the same anymore. For every banger he had against Brock Lesnar, we saw Bray Wyatt suffer another crushing defeat. Undertaker's physical condition slowly diminished over time.

The Deadman's intended retirement match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was so bad in his eyes, that he felt the need to come back. He wrestled a few more matches in Saudi Arabia, some of them threatening to tarnish his gargantuan legacy.

The Undertaker was losing his shine especially with it being the modern era. However, one final character change helped him write a happier ending to his story.

