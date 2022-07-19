Lashley at Summerslam, Ziggler on RAW - Ranking EVERY Theory feud currently ongoing in WWE

Theory cannot catch a break. The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history seems to be feuding with just about every superstar in the WWE male locker room. Wherever he shows up, the upstart always seems to have a target on his back.

Some of these rivalries were sought out by him, while others came knocking at his door. One thing that is absolutely certain is that he has been one of the pillars of WWE programming on the road to Summerslam.

Let's rank all of Theory's current feuds as we roll on to the biggest party of the summer

Honorable Mention: John Cena

John Cena seems to be on a long collision course with the youngest ever US champion

Throughout June 2022, Theory made no secret of his disdain for John Cena, who WWE had dedicated the month to. The then United States champion repeatedly took shots at the sixteen-time world champion, to which Cena reacted in his typical teasing manner. The duo came face-to-face at The Cenation Leader's 20th anniversary celebration on the 27th June 2022 episode of RAW.

The upstart unleashed a verbal tirade on The Champ, making fun of his legacy and attire. He then attempted to add salt to the injury by taking a selfie with the legend, to which point Cena simply walked off. This matchup was once heavily rumored to happen at Summerslam, and though it will not take place there, we have a feeling these two stars are not done with each other.

#6: AJ Styles taught Theory a lesson in respect on RAW

Styles clashed with the youngster on RAW

Let's start with the selfie-obsessed parvenu's latest run-in. AJ Styles was the latest veteran to confront Theory and berate him for his perceived "lack of respect" for the locker room. The duo had a strong back-and-forth promo segment before Styles attacked the briefcase holder.

As the match got underway with Dolph Ziggler at ringside, both superstars gave a good account of themselves. The Phenomenal One emerged victorious after a much-deserved superkick from Ziggler rendered the constantly provocative upstart unable to beat the referee's count. The veteran then hit a Styles Clash to drive the lesson home.

Does one segment and match count as a feud? Probably not. Have we seen the last of Styles vs Theory? We doubt it.

#5: Brock Lesnar is a potential victim of a Money In The Bank cash-in by Theory

Lesnar has a Theory-shaped target on his back at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW on July 11, 2022. The Beast's return generated quite a buzz from the WWE Universe, but also garnered the attention of Paul Heyman, Theory and The Alpha Academy. However, Mr. Money in The Bank's message was clear: The Conqueror must not forget about him as he faces Roman Reigns at Summerslam, because he can cash in at any time.

Lesnar has a short history with the youngest United States champion in history, having faced him at Madison Square Garden on the road to WrestleMania 38. The Beast also happens to be the youngest WWE champion of all time, a record that could be broken by a successful cash-in at the Nissan Stadium.

#4: Madcap Moss is embroiled in a feud with the Money In The Bank winner on SmackDown

Madcap is at loggerheads with the former US champion on SmackDown

Madcap Moss is another superstar who simply cannot stand Theory's entitled heelish ways. The SmackDown breakout star recently antagonized the former United States champion in the ring and on the mic. Moss almost had the match won before his opponent used his briefcase to force a disqualification.

Since the feud did not reach a definitive conclusion, it is most likely expected to continue until after Summerslam. It will be exciting to see these two up-and-coming stars craft a defining rivalry.

#3: The WWE Universe is excited to see what's in store for Dolph Ziggler and Theory

Dolph Ziggler returned to RAW on July 11 2022. The Showoff seemed to turn 'face' to close out the show. The former world champion's return received a great reaction and got the internet wrestling community talking.

Ziggler was at ringside during the former NXT superstar's bout against AJ Styles. He delivered a superkick to the youngster which cost him the match. The former world champion seems set to feud with Mr. Money in the Bank post-Summerslam. With Ziggler's history of elevating younger stars, this could be the next step on Theory's road to superstardom.

#2: Theory is becoming a thorn in the sides of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Will Mr. McMahon's protege be The Tribal Chief's undoing?

Theory's status as Mr. Money in the Bank makes him an unavoidable problem for Roman Reigns. As the holder of the contract, he will remain one of the biggest threats to the man who has held both WWE world titles for up to a year. Thus, his feud with The Tribal Chief, though still on the backburner, is one of his biggest storylines going.

The youngster has already crossed paths with The Bloodline, with Sami Zayn, The Usos and Paul Heyman all warning him against cashing in. He even interrupted The Head Of The Table's SmackDown address to his Summerslam opponent, teasing his intentions with a mocking lap around the ring. If able to successfully cash in on Reigns, he will be the youngest Undisputed Universal champion in WWE history.

It could end up as one of the most iconic rivalries of the youngster's entire career.

#1: Bobby Lashley is Theory's biggest rival on the road to Summerslam

Lashley dethroned the selfie-loving youngster at MITB

Bobby Lashley was confronted by the then United States champion, Theory, in the buildup to Money In The Bank 2022. After a series of back-and-forth sneak attacks, promo battles and posedowns, the duo locked horns at the premium live event. The All Mighty claimed victory to become a three-time holder of the prestigious mid-card title.

The duo continued their feud after the event, eventually setting up a Summerslam rematch. The program against one of the premier babyfaces in the company over an important title has helped establish the youngster as the top heel on RAW.

The amount of time invested in this feud, along with the stakes and proven chemistry between the two competitors, has made it one of the biggest feuds going into Summerslam.

