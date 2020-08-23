WWE SummerSlam is one of the longest-running pay-per-view events in the history of the company, starting all the way back in 1988. In these three decades, several Superstars have left their mark, carrying out unforgettable feuds and delivering remarkable matches. Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of them.

"The Monday Night Messiah" has made quite a name for himself at SummerSlam over the years, winning all but one of his last six matches. This year, he is set to face Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, who is desperate to avenge his father at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins took out one of Rey Mysterio's eyes at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules back in July. Now, Dominik is all set to seek revenge on his father’s behalf. He has dished out some serious beating to Rollins using a Kendo Stick and some of his father's moves. However, taking out Rollins in a SummerSlam match is a whole other story.

With SummerSlam 2020 just one day away, let’s take a look back at all the matches of Seth Rollins on the pay-per-view, ranked from worst to best.

#6 Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler – WWE SummerSlam 2018

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were engaged in a feud for weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2018. It heated up when "The Showoff" beat "The Architect" for the Intercontinental Championship on the episode of WWE RAW right after Money in the Bank. The two competed in an Iron Man Match at Extreme Rules, where many expected Rollins to win the belt back. Instead, Drew McIntyre came to Ziggler’s aid to distract Rollins like the weeks before.

Because Ziggler secured a tainted win, Angle gave Rollins another chance to regain the title at WWE SummerSlam 2018. To even the odds for Rollins, Dean Ambrose returned to television after eight months and accompanied Rollins as his enforcer for the match. In the final moments of the championship match, Rollins pushed Ziggler out of the ring only to pull him back in and hit him with a leap from the top rope. Then, he sealed the match with a final superkick, recapturing the Intercontinental Championship.

The win marked the beginning of his second reign with IC title in WWE. This match was good enough, but the feud simply doesn't match up to some of the Monday Night Messiah's other rivalries.