Ranking every WWE pay-per-view in 2018 from worst to best

There have been a lot of decent to great WWE pay-per-views this year.

2018 was a crazy year in the world of WWE, a whole lot happened. From the rare appearances of the Universal Champion and the widely frustrating booking surrounding it to the remarkable progress made by the women, this year saw many twists and turns. WWE started the year still with brand-specific pay-per-views, before scrapping them altogether after WrestleMania. Along with the now dual-branded B pay-per-views, the company booked a couple of international events.

The controversial deal WWE entered with Saudi Arabia gave us two pay-per-views emanating from the Kingdom. Both of them were basically glorified house shows put on to please the people in attendance. Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia would follow a similar suit, but it did have a bunch of superior moments. Aside from these shoehorned additions, WWE's pay-per-view calendar was pretty standard, with one show per month.

However, the one most positive change to the calendar was the first-ever all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution. With this show, 2018 was a groundbreaking year for the females. While 2019 looks to be filled with promise, last year has seen some really good pay-per-views. Aside from a couple here and there and those Saudi shows, WWE has been pretty consistent with their shows. 2018 will go down as a success and it is, in no small part, thanks to a couple of really excellent shows.

Here are all fifteen WWE pay-per-views from last year ranked, from worst to best

#15 Crown Jewel

One of the worst shows of all-time.

Crown Jewel was one of the most controversial WWE pay-per-views of all time because of the political issues surrounding the host country, Saudi Arabia. With the refusals of John Cena and Daniel Bryan to work the show, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley filled in for some presumably heavy paydays. Nevertheless, the show went on as planned but was not any good at all. It was the worst pay-per-view in years, maybe decades. The undercard of Crown Jewel was alright, featuring some decent action from the WWE World Cup quarter and semi-finals. The show took a complete nosedive in the final few matches.

Brock Lesnar regained the Universal Championship in a painfully short match against Braun Strowman, but the worst was yet to come. Shane McMahon, who was not even a competitor in the tournament, somehow ended up winning the Best in the World trophy, turning it into an absolute joke. The main event saw DX take on the Brothers of Destruction, in what was Shawn Michaels' comeback match. It was just sad and difficult to watch, seeing four legends of the industry plodding through a long and needless main event at an extremely slow pace. Crown Jewel was one of the most damaging WWE shows in years. Oh, and Hulk Hogan was the host of the event.

