Ranking John Cena's last 5 PLE matches 

John Cena and LA Knight will be joining forces to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tonight at Fastlane 2023. This will be The Cenation Leader's first Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 39.

Over the last six years, the 16-time World Champion has taken a step back from the world of professional wrestling. He still appears on WWE TV occasionally, but his full-time wrestling days are way past his prime.

For the following reason, whenever John Cena announces himself for a match, fans rejoice and mark their calendars to witness the flag bearer of the 5 Moves Of Doom. Even though his cinematic commitments limit what he can perform in the ring, his matches still carry a main-event feel.

Thus, with the anticipation of him competing at Fastlane 2023 at the near end of his illustrious career, let's rank his five most recent PLE bouts from worst to best.

#5 John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias (WWE Super Show-Down)

WWE held nothing back when it came to racking up the card for their first-ever PLE in Australia. From The Undertaker and Triple H locking horns to The Shield delivering their brand of justice once again, the star power that night was unreal.

John Cena was also a part of the event. He teamed up with Bobby Lashley to take on the heat-seeking duo of Kevin Owens and Elias. The 16-time World Champion's absence during the build hurt this bout going into the show.

Once the bell rang, fans were not treated to anything extraordinary. Cena's participation was as minimal as it could get. He tagged in during the closing moments and finished off Elias with a 'Lightning Fist.'

Despite the lackluster in-ring action, John Cena made up to the crowd afterward with a heartfelt promo, thanking them for being there.

#4 John Cena vs. Austin Theory (WrestleMania 39)

Despite his packed schedule, The Fast & Furious star managed to compete at WrestleMania 39. There was no chance he was missing a Hollywood-themed extravaganza.

Cena challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the show's opener. While nobody was expecting a five-star classic, there was still hope that it would be a memorable match that would catapult Theory to the next level.

Unfortunately, the fans ended up witnessing a match they could have easily caught on a Monday or Friday night. Moreover, the fact that The Cenation Leader did not put up much of a fight and went down pretty easily did not sit well with the WWE Universe either. As a result, the 2022 Mr. Money in the Bank did not benefit much by sharing the ring with one of the all-time greats.

Nonetheless, a rare appearance by the 16-time World Champion alongside a squad of Make-a-Wish warriors made for an amazing sight.

#3 John Cena vs. Triple H (WWE Greatest Royal Rumble)

A colossal 50-man Royal Rumble match headlined WWE's first Saudi Arabia PLE. But as it is quite evident from history, the opening bout is equally important as the main event, as it helps set the tone, and the event in question had a fun opener.

The first match of the night featured John Cena taking on Triple H. Two of the biggest names of the Ruthless Aggression era going toe to toe once again was a treat for fans across the globe.

The two proceeded to have an entertaining back-and-forth scrap that lasted around 15 minutes. While it was not a clash for the history books, it kept the crowd invested in the action all the way through.

In the end, Cena emerged victorious after hitting Triple H with neither one nor two but three Attitude Adjustments. He certainly figured out a way to play The Game that night.

#2 John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (SummerSlam 2021)

SummerSlam 2021 was WWE's second PLE following their return to touring after a year-and-a-half-long gap. So, it made all sense in the world to close the show with a marquee matchup of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

Despite Cena being limited in the ring owing to his Hollywood commitments, he delivered a performance that was nothing short of captivating.

From the Head of the Table squeezing the hope out of the franchise player and the latter's heroic comeback to nail-biting near-falls, the main event showed why Reigns and Cena are considered two of the all-time greats.

The only thing that hurt this clash was the stipulation that the 2015 Royal Rumble winner would leave the company if he lost. That made the outcome predictable. Nevertheless, it was one of John Cena's most entertaining matches since he became a part-timer.

#1 John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36)

Due to circumstances well beyond WWE's control, WrestleMania 36 will not go down as one of the best Show of Shows of all time. Despite that, the event featured a number of intriguing contests.

One such contest pitted the 16-time World Champion against the late Bray Wyatt, previously known as The Fiend, in a Firefly Fun House match. Unlike Cena's usual memorable encounters, the Fun House one was fully cinematic.

It could be best described as a dark retelling of the two-time Royal Rumble winner's iconic career. There were clever callbacks, jaw-dropping What-If scenarios, and spellbinding displays of acting chops by both John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

This psychological battle was by no means a clinical masterpiece. But that has not stopped it from getting talked about to this day. It was a refreshing contrast from what wrestling fans are accustomed to seeing.

