Ranking the potential of Daniel Bryan's dream matches

A veteran of the wrestling ring, Daniel Bryan is known and adored by every wrestling fan around the world. Making his way into WWE, the Superstar is known for being one of the first Superstars who did not really fit the 'WWE mold' that the officials were forced to push thanks to the tremendous fan response. Since his first success, Daniel Bryan has been through heartbreak and triumph, much like one of his early teachers, Shawn Michaels.

He has wrestled and defeated the top names in the business, such as Triple H, Randy Orton, and John Cena. He has also managed to rally all the fans behind him in a show of support that has not been seen in that same magnitude. On the other side of things, unfortunately, thanks to an injury, Bryan had to retire early and it appeared that the Superstar would never be able to wrestle again.

In an actual miracle, Bryan did return to the ring and has even held the WWE Championship since then. Now, with Daniel Bryan mentioning that he is ready to be a part-time wrestler, it appears that his career is finally coming to an end.

"I'm switching priorities in my life. My contract is coming up soon, and we'll be looking at me transitioning to less than a full-time wrestler."



"I'll be a full-time dad, part-time wrestler."@WWEDanielBryan will always love wrestling, but priorities change ❤️



Respect. pic.twitter.com/35eOCRCVAF — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 23, 2020

With that being said, there are still a few wrestlers that Daniel Bryan has revealed he wants to face before hanging up his boots. This article will rank the potential of each of Daniel Bryan's dream opponents. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5 Potential Daniel Bryan opponents: Apollo Crews

2020 might not have been the best year for everyone, but for Apollo Crews, it might be one year that he will not complain about. After spending more than four years in lower mid-card purgatory in WWE, Crews finally burst out of his shell this year.

Possibly thanks to Paul Heyman's support, Apollo Crews was able to make a name for himself on the RAW brand and won his first-ever championship in WWE earlier this year. Crews defeated a mighty Andrade to become the United States Championship and even held it for a large part of the year.

Advertisement

He has since lost it to Bobby Lashley but is now pursuing Big E in search of a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The only thing that may be hampering Crews' run in WWE is the lack of his natural charisma.

Working with Daniel Bryan might actually be the perfect fit for that. Daniel Bryan is known for bringing out the best in everyone and has also named Apollo Crews as one of the wrestlers that he would like to face.

"I think Apollo Crews is infinitely talented." - Daniel Bryan

While this might not be the most exciting feud, the WWE Universe knows that Daniel Bryan can turn anything into something fantastic. Perhaps a feud with Bryan would make Crews the Superstar that WWE has always wanted him to be.