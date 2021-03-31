Ranking Ric Flair's 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches 

Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. The Nature Boy is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Despite spending the majority of his illustrious career outside of WWE, Ric Flair has competed at six WrestleMania events.

Ric Flair's WrestleMania opponents read as a who's who of WWE legends, icons, and future Hall of Famers. The flamboyant style and profile nature of Ric Flair was always a perfect match for the pageantry of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let's take a closer look at Ric Flair's five best WWE WrestleMania matches.

#5 Ric Flair vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finlay vs. Matt Hardy vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Rob Van Dam - Money in the Bank Ladder match (WWE WrestleMania 22)

Ric Flair was involved in some incredible moments during the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22

WWE WrestleMania 22 saw Ric Flair step outside of his comfort zone to say the least. At 57 years of age, The Nature Boy was still an active in-ring WWE performer chasing his historic 17th World Heavyweight Championship.

To earn a future WWE World Championship opportunity, Ric Flair qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22. High-risk gimmick matches such as ladder matches were not in Flair's wheelhouse. But he was steadfast in reaching the mountain top one more time before he retired from in-ring action.

After a frantic start to the match, Flair found himself climbing a ladder in the middle of the ring, attempting to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase suspended above the ring. However, The Nature Boy was met by Matt Hardy, who superplexed the Flair off the 20-foot ladder, sending the icon crashing to the canvas.

The WWE Universe in attendance was in shock at the carnage they had just witnessed. Ric Flair was quickly attended to by WWE officials and medical personnel who ushered The Nature Boy out of the ring and backstage for further medical treatment.

Ric Flair reappeared in the closing stages of the match, attempting to retrieve the briefcase. But he was ultimately unsuccessful as the match was eventually won by Rob Van Dam.

