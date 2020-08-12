Ranking Seth Rollins' run in WWE

On August 8, 2010, Seth Rollins signed a developmental contract with WWE. Over the last decade, Seth Rollins has become an indispensable part of WWE programming. While his WWE career has had its share of ups and downs, Rollins has proved why he is one of the best of his generation. From his in-ring style to his character work, the Iowa native has aced every aspect when it comes to pro wrestling.

Starting as someone renowned for his in-ring acumen, Rollins has been able to transform himself to become one of the most intriguing characters in the business today. One of the best things about Rollins' run in WWE has been his character arc. Starting as a white-meat babyface, The Monday Night Messiah's character has witnessed several changes over the last 10 years.

As The Black Hand of RAW completes a decade with the world's biggest wrestling promotion, here's a look back at the different versions of Seth Rollins in WWE:

#5 FCW/NXT Seth Rollins (2010-2012)

Rollins was the innaugural NXT Champion

A former Ring Of Honor World Champion, there was a lot of hype surrounding the man formerly known as Tyler Black. Seth Rollins' debut match on FCW took place on September 30, 2010, against Michael McGillicuty (later known as Curtis Axel). Rollins defeated Hunico on January 13, 2011 to become the inaugural holder of the FCW Jack Briscoe 15 Championship.

Rollins would also win the FCW World Tag Team Championship alongside Richie Steamboat in an FCW show on March 25, 2011.

One of the highlights of Seth Rollins' run in FCW was his rivalry against Dean Ambrose. The duo clashed in a trio of matches over the FCW 15 Championship. While the first two ended in a draw, Rollins won the third and final match in the series. This feud is widely regarded by many as one of the highest points of FCW and WWE's developmental territories as a whole.

At a time when NXT was essentially a reality show, Ambrose and Rollins were able to put on matches that not only captured the imagination of the local Florida fans but also became a hot topic on fans following along on the internet.

Advertisement

Following his series against Ambrose, Seth Rollins would defeat Leo Kruger to win the FCW World Heavyweight Championship, thereby becoming an FCW Grand Slam Champion. When FCW folded in 2012, the company would once again turn to Rollins. Rollins would defeat Jinder Mahal in the finals of the NXT Gold Rush Tournament to become the inaugural NXT Champion.

Rollins' rise to the top of WWE development wasn't easy. It is common knowledge that he constantly butted heads with higher-ups during his time in developmental. Seth Rollins himself revealed that he was on the verge of getting fired before his mentor, Triple H, intervened on his behalf and ensured that he wasn't let go. Clearly, Seth Rollins is a Superstar who has had a decorated and successful run both in developmental and on the main roster.