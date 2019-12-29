Ranking the AEW PPVS of 2019

It was the most emotional match at one of the best pay-per-views.

Well, that was a really good debut.

It is amazing to think how far All Elite Wrestling has come in its inaugural year. It didn’t even exist until a YouTube video on January 1st. They didn’t have a show until Memorial Day weekend. They didn’t have a television program until October. Despite those obstacles, they put on some of the very best in professional wrestling in 2019. To have a true competitor in North America to WWE will simply make wrestling better for all fans. I am sure all of us are looking forward to seeing what AEW can do with a full year of wrestling in 2020.

As we look an amazing debut year for All Elite Wrestling, I rank the five major shows of AEW in 2019.

#5 Fight For The Fallen

This was likely the best wrestling match of Kenny Omega's year.

It was the night of too many tag matches. Of the seven on the main card, four of them were tag matches. It led to a lot of repetition very quickly. The fact that Brandi Rhodes, a very inexperienced wrestler, was the winner of the only women’s match on the main card was very disappointing as well.

However what was the weakest of the fiver All Elite Wrestling events still had some wonderful matches. The Lucha Bros and SCU had an excellent fifteen minute match. The main event with the Rhodes Brothers versus the Young Bucks was a strong if long thirty minute main event. The best match on the card was Kenny Omega versus CIMA. It was a hard-hitting match the likes many fans were used to seeing from Kenny Omega in Japan. It got a well deserved standing ovation from the Jacksonville crowd. The fact that Fight for the Fallen had three to four strong matches and is still the worst All Elite Wrestling has to offer this year speaks well of the company joining into 2020.

