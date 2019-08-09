Ranking the buildup to every 2019 WWE SummerSlam match

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 09 Aug 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam

We are just two days away from the 2019 WWE SummerSlam PPV, and with all of the final television shows in the books prior to the big event this Sunday night, some matches on the card have tremendous momentum heading into the PPV, and some feel less developed.

While the card for SummerSlam appears to be final, there are still lingering talents who do not have matches set for the PPV on Sunday night, leaving fans wondering what might be added to the show.

It's likely that the current Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline will progress at SummerSlam, and there have even been rumblings that The Big Dog might face Buddy Murphy at the PPV, based on the angle which took place on SmackDown Live this week.

With final match build behind us and a few questions lingering heading into Sunday night, let's rank the build to every match on the 2019 WWE SummerSlam PPV card.

#10 Dolph Ziggler vs Goldberg

Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made his return to TV on Raw this week, and in a surprise move, announced he will be facing Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam this Sunday night as opposed to The Miz.

While fans might be pleased to see Goldberg returning to the ring, the build to the match against Ziggler has been mostly non-existent.

A few weeks ago, Ziggler began taking subtle shots at Goldberg in promos, and the remarks are about the only build we have had to the Goldberg match at SummerSlam. This past Monday night on WWE Raw, Goldberg returned and delivered his classic "you're next" warning to Dolph Ziggler, and that has been the extent of the match build.

Given the lack of match hype, it's very likely this match on Sunday night will be over before the Goldberg chants die down.

1 / 10 NEXT