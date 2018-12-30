Ranking the Top 5 wrestlers of 2018

Brock Lesnar and Strowman

The new year is upon us and it's the perfect time to sit down and look back at the year that was 2018. In many ways, WWE would want to make amends on what they actually did because it has just not been up to the mark when it comes to the ratings and the quality of content that was dished out in 2018.

Many wrestlers, be it Shinsuke Nakamura or Finn Balor had an underwhelming year where they were either not booked or pushed properly throughout the year. At the same time, there were others who were backed and were able to put on a good show. In this list, we rank the top 5 Wrestlers who had a great 2018.

Honourable Mentions: Both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been excluded from the list because Brock has been a part-timer while Roman Reigns is suffering from Leukemia and missed a part of the year.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew has been the Breakout star for WWE in 2018

If there is one thing that Drew McIntyre and WWE have learned from their past stints, as well as past experiences, is that sometimes patience is everything. Everyone knows Drew McIntyre is the next big thing in WWE and for sure the next biggest Superstar but what WWE has been careful in doing is taking its time slowly and steadily with him.

He has not been shoved down the audience's throat as 'the guy' (no pun intended), rather he has been given his time for the audience to warm up to him. They've let Drew slowly grow in stature alongside Dolph Ziggler where sometimes it seemed like he was literally carrying the team on his shoulders.

And now it has reached a point where Drew is ready for his singles push. Will it culminate in a WrestleMania main event is still a far cry for now but Drew has shown that he's more than ready now to take over at the top.

