Ranking WWE Fastlane events from worst to best

Since its inception in 2015, WWE Fastlane has become a staple of the annual Road to WrestleMania. Positioned as the last stop before The Showcase of the Immortals, Fastlane often gives the WWE Universe an indication of what to expect at the upcoming WrestleMania pay-per-view that year.

The WWE Fastlane card usually has matches and main events with significant WrestleMania implications regarding who will be holding and challenging for major World Championships.

There have been six Fastlane events since the inaugural pay-per-view in 2015. But which Fastlane events were the best and which ones left a lot to be desired? Let's rank all of the WWE Fastlane events from worst to best.

#6 WWE Fastlane 2017

Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to capture the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane in 2017

Fastlane 2017 is perhaps best remembered for the infamous way that the show ended. Heading into WrestleMania 33, the main story was Goldberg's recent return to WWE.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion made his in-ring return after 12 years in the wilderness by shockingly defeating Brock Lesnar in quick fashion at Survivor Series. Intended to be his last match before retirement, Goldberg changed his mind and stated he had one more World Championship run left in him.

Advertisement

This led to Goldberg challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane. After much excitement ahead of the match, Chris Jericho distracted his former best friend, allowing Goldberg to defeat Owens and capture the Universal Championship after just 22 seconds.

Fans on social media and in the area were visibly frustrated in seeing a promising talent such as Kevin Owens lose a major main event to an elderly Goldberg in less than 30 seconds.

Other matches on the pay-per-view included an excellent bout between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, in which The Big Dog ended The Monster Among Men's undefeated record. However, the PPV is mainly remembered for the main event, or the lack of one, which left a very sour taste in the mouths of fans even to this day.

1 / 6 NEXT