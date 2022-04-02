Ranking WWE's choices for the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1

WWE has an interesting dilemma ahead of them for WrestleMania 38 Night 1. Night 2 has built up WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match as the unquestionable main event, but the first night has a lot of uncertainty heading in.

There are as many as four different matches that could headline the Show of Shows. Both women's titles will be up for grabs with four of the biggest stars in the division contesting for them. Meanwhile, two massive returns are likely for the other two bouts.

- Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair

- Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair



#wwe #WrestleMania WrestleMania 38 Poster (Night 1)- Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair- Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair #WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon has a choice that likely will not be decided upon until the day of the show. Whichever decision he makes will be debated by fans and pundits for years to come, so it is an ideal time to explore these.

In this article, let's rank WWE's choices for the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Seth Rollins has done an exceptional job of building a compelling storyline on the road to WrestleMania 38 without an official opponent being named.

His character work and desperation as his options for a spot dwindled made for entertaining television every week. He also put on some bangers against the likes of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Finally, Vince McMahon granted Seth a matchup at the Showcase of the Immortals against an opponent of his choosing. The common belief is that this will be Cody Rhodes making his return to WWE.

The American Nightmare's presence will garner plenty of attention and lead to a massive reaction. However, it still hasn't been confirmed that Cody will be at WrestleMania, so this match ranks lowest as an option.

#3. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

When Ronda Rousey returned to WWE and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, many fans believed that she would challenge her former rival Becky Lynch.

However, Ronda chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The two women had a tremendous clash back at Survivor Series 2018, so this will probably deliver at WrestleMania 38.

However, the build to this bout hasn't done much to drum up anticipation. The microphone work has been lackluster and the story of "who will tap out?" has not exactly gotten fans invested. It should provide a quality encounter in the end, but the leadup has done little to enhance the hype.

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Becky Lynch will look to finally put Bianca Belair behind her at WrestleMania 38. Bianca, on the other hand, is looking for redemption.

Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 and defeated the EST of WWE in 26 seconds. Since then, Belair has chased the champion at every turn. Bianca went on a journey to rebuild herself for another shot at the gold.

These women have developed a bitter feud after the past few weeks, with both injuring the other. Bianca Belair then cut Becky Lynch's hair in the middle of the ring, adding insult to injury.

The level of animosity the two have engaged in adds a tangible hatred to this feud that has fans invested. However, the matchup doesn't feel like the kind of draw that a certain talk show segment might provide...

#1. The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Alecxis Garcia 🇵🇭 @alecxisgarcia08



Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday.



#WWE

38. WHAT HAPPEN DO YOU THINK??Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday. #WrestleMania 38. WHAT HAPPEN DO YOU THINK?? Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday.#WWE#WrestleMania 38. https://t.co/V07tA2TyQH

WWE has convinced one of their biggest superstars of all time, Stone Cold Steve Austin, to return for the Show of Shows. It might not be billed as an official match, but it will definitely feature some physicality.

Kevin Owens has spent weeks antagonizing the Texas Rattlesnake, essentially daring him to return and square off against a man who has idolized him to the point of using his signature move.

If this was promoted as an actual match, there's no doubt that it should be and would be the headliner. Despite it being 19 years since his last bout, the attraction of Stone Cold Steve Austin ranks among the top draws of The Show of Shows this year.

That's why The KO Show with Stone Cold is the best option for the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

