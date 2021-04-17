Ranking WWE shows part of WrestleMania 37 week

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in the pro-wrestling world. For fans, The Show Of Shows is like the holidays.

The entire WrestleMania week is filled with buildups to the Showcase of the Immortals which also includes weekly shows and the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.

The show of shows first aired on March 31st, 1985. If rumors are to be believed, it is said that Vince and Linda McMahon mortgaged everything they had to make WrestleMania a success. The first edition of WrestleMania did become a success and since then, there has been no looking back.

WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

WrestleMania has now completed 37 editions. While WrestleMania is the event that everyone waits for, the week leading up to it is so impactful that it makes the fans crave WrestleMania even more.

This WrestleMania weekend had multiple shows and two PPVs. Here is a ranking of every show during WrestleMania week.

#6 WWE Monday Night RAW

Bobby Lashley and MVP on Raw

WWE WrestleMania week kicked off with Monday Night RAW. Just a few days away from his title match, Drew McIntyre started the show addressing the All-Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Following the opening segment, New Day Member Xavier Woods picked up a huge victory over AJ Styles.

"LASHLEY, HOW CAN YOU BEAT A MAN THAT WILL SACRIFICE EVERYTHING?"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1Of3isvx99 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Braun Strowman single handily destroyed Elias and Jason Ryker in a handicap match. The Miz and John Morrison gave a not-so-great paint job to Bad Bunny's $3.6 million Bugatti.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka teamed up with her challenger Rhea Ripley to take on tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The differences between Asuka and Ripley were clearly evident as they could not pick up the victory.

However, that wasn't the case for the main champion of the Red Brand. Bobby Lashley continued his destruction after defeating former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin.

Drew McIntyre vs King Corbin on Raw

The main event saw Drew McIntyre face Smackdown's King Corbin who attacked him the previous week. McIntyre and Lashley had a staredown to close out the show as MVP tried to play temporary peacemaker after the Scottish Warrior slew King Corbin.

The show didn't live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe. The build-up and tensions in the rivalries across the show could have been displayed in a much better way.

One of the biggest rivalries heading to WrestleMania was between The Fiend and Randy Orton. However, no one involved was even on the show.

