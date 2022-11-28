Ranking the WWE Superstars most likely to betray The Bloodline

At Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline became stronger after their victory. Thanks to Sami Zayn saving Roman Reigns' bacon and handing Jey Uso the winning pinfall, he has all but become an actual Uce.

The Bloodline may be riding high at the moment, but we all know it is only a matter of time before they dissolve for good. Given the number of combustible elements in the faction, we reckon a betrayal might come from within. If/when that happens, it will make for some compelling television.

Trying to speculate which Uce will strike the first blow? Let us indulge you and rank the WWE Superstars most likely to betray The Bloodline.

#3. On our list of WWE Superstars most likely to betray The Bloodline: Jey Uso

The Right Hand Man could find himself exiled.

Right off the bat, despite what Paul Heyman said regarding every Bloodline member, bar Roman Reigns is on equal footing, we disagree. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn seem like more prominent Uces in the group, and we reckon it will be one of them or Reigns who lays down the hammer on The Ones.

We'll start with Jey. Until Survivor Series WarGames, he was always on Zayn's case. Even though they look to have patched up now, WWE can always revisit that angle from a different perspective. It could get to his mind and force him to snap, kind of like the time he said he didn't give a damn what Reigns said and did.

The Tribal Chief routinely siding with The Honorary Uce over his cousin could play out over a few months. Jey was the first domino to fall in the formation of The Bloodline. As such, it would be poetic if he was the one to detach and truly become Main Event Jey Uso.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn seems like an angel at the moment. His loyalty towards The Bloodline knows no bounds. In fact, the cynics in us think he's a little too loyal, given he has no former connections to them.

Zayn is not called The Master Strategist for anything. His breaking point could come from his own will or being ostracized by The Ones. When that happens, we reckon he'll probably pull the trigger and leave The Bloodline for good, fracturing them in the process.

The Honorary Uce could enlist the help of Kevin Owens and aim to end The Usos' record-breaking reign as tag team champions. He could even go solo and challenge The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is a family one, first and foremost. However, we reckon he even has the potential to break up The Bloodline for good. He is, after all, the final boss and the one who gives the final word. That could work against him, especially considering the high spirits surrounding his family at the moment.

Think about it - The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are all on the same page following the events of Survivor Series WarGames. Even though The Tribal Chief is happy with the turn of events, there's no telling what goes through his mind. He could treat any group member poorly, and the others would have no choice but to watch.

However, what if they revolted against him owing to how close they have become? The Tribal Chief being talked back to by any of his Bloodline members would be peak television. We have seen in the past how he doesn't hesitate to punish his family if they mess up in his eyes.

This time, however, someone striking back would spill the end of the faction for good and leave him without any friends or backup.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes