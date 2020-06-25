Rare footage of 5 WWE Superstars as fans

These 5 rare footage shows your favorite WWE Superstars in a completely different light.

These clips were shot years before these people realized their dreams of becoming WWE Superstars.

Peyton Royce and Johnny Gargano

WWE's storied history is chock-full of incredible moments featuring some of the biggest Superstars in the business. These moments will live on in the memories of fans who either watched the action unfold live, or on their TV sets. Every WWE Superstar has to start somewhere though, before they can think of wowing millions of fans on a weekly basis.

It's always interesting to look back at how our favorite WWE Superstars looked when they weren't famous. It gets even more intriguing when we realize that some of these Superstars had been watching WWE since they were kids, and were lifelong fans of the business.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five incredibly rare clips of WWE Superstars as fans, way before they made waves on WWE TV with their in-ring and mic skills.

#5 Johnny Gargano is terrified of Kane's heinous acts

Johnny Gargano

At the Royal Rumble 1998 PPV, Kane helped Shawn Michaels in defeating The Undertaker in a Casket match. Following the bout, Kane poured gasoline on the casket and set it on fire, killing The Deadman in storyline. A short while later, on an episode of WWE RAW, Kane and Paul Bearer held a 10-bell salute for The Undertaker, as a way to mock him.

Gargano is terrified of Kane:

As can be seen in the above clip at the 00:29 mark, Kane attacked a fan and future NXT megastar Johnny Gargano looked at him with pure terror in his eyes. Gargano would go on to become one of the greatest Superstars in the history of NXT.

After honing his craft in various independent promotions for years on end, Gargano made his way to the place he once used to attend as a fan, and signed a contract with WWE in 2015. He has won the NXT title, the NXT North American title, and the NXT Tag Team titles during his stint on the brand.

