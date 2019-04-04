Rating Randy Orton's 5 Greatest RKO's of All-Time

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 04 Apr 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

At the end of his career, Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest in WWE history, given his long line of accomplishments, fantastic rivalries, and great matches, but the thing he'll always be best known for is his deadly finishing move, the RKO.

It is devastating, can come out of nowhere and has transcended the WWE into popular culture, but yet, it's still sometimes so unexpected that WWE fans can't even see when it's coming.

A good finishing move can sometimes be wasted on a terrible performer, but the WWE got it completely right here, as arguably the best finishing move in WWE history has been given to a fantastic performer, and boy has he had some good ones.

So with all that in mind, sit back and read along as we look back at the illustrious career of The Legend Killer, and analyse his 5 greatest RKO's ever (obviously there is a lot we missed out on, so feel free to discuss in the comments below which ones you would have included on our list).

#5. Carlito at Unforgiven 2006

Out of all the opponents that Randy has had over the years, Carlito won't rank among the best, but these two had several fantastic matches in the mid-2000s, with the most notable moment being this one at Unforgiven. Sure, the show ended with a classic between John Cena and Edge in a TLC match, so it's somewhat overshadowed, but this was arguably the first instance of Orton countering a springboard into his deadly finisher.

While perched on the second rope, Carlito beautifully springboarded his way across the ring, but instead of hitting a move, he was nailed with the RKO to the shock and delight of the crowd in attendance, and while it won't be the most replayed RKO of all-time, it may have been the first of many beautiful counters that Randy would employ over his career.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement