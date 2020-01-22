Raven isn't big on intergender wrestling, but thinks Impact is being strategic

Raven

The topic of intergender wrestling has been coming up more and more in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Tessa Blanchard's Impact World Title win at Hard to Kill. Typically not a fan of intergender wrestling, former WWE Superstar Raven has given Impact credit for trying to stand out (H/T Fistful):

"I think Impact is being strategic with this because they wanted to do something different to set themselves apart. I'll reserve judgment on it until I've seen because I haven't seen it."

Raven made these comments in his interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. Expounding upon his distaste for intergender matches, Raven said it's not because he thinks the fans can't handle it:

"I'm not a fan of intergender matches for the simple fact that it looks like spousal abuse. I think there's a problem, and I'm not saying that women aren't as good as men, not saying that women can't be better than men. I just think that the size difference and men beating up on women is a bad look."

The former Hardcore and U.S. Champion is the latest star to give their thoughts on intergender wrestling as it becomes more prevalent in the business. Current WWE Superstar Naomi said earlier this week that she would like to see more intergender wrestling, but also understands why it's not done as often as she'd like.