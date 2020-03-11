Raw after Elimination Chamber looses viewers

The Rated-R Superstar returned to face Randy Orton

Monday Night Raw saw its viewership decrease for the March 9th episode following the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE's flagship show averaged 2.16 million viewers, down nearly 100,000 from the previous episode on March 2nd, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Hour one: 2.157 million

2.157 million Hour two: 2.222 million

2.222 million Hour three: 2.109 million

The audience for Raw increased heading into the second hour featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Erick Rowan, The Kabuki Warriors beating Liv Morgan and Natalya, a 24/7 Championship match with Riddick Moss and Cedric Alexander, and AJ Styles challenging The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania.

The show's audience dropped in the third hour by 113,000 viewers, which featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and a eight-man tag team match with Seth Rollins and his faction securing the win over Aleister Black and his team.

WWE continues to dominate Monday night cable, getting a 0.71 in the 18-49 demographic beating out programming on VH1, CNN, ESPN and FOX.

Compared to 2019, this week's episode of Raw was down over 600,000 viewers from the March 11th, 2019 edition of Raw, which was the post-show for Fastlane and featured The Shield starting the night.