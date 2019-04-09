×
RAW after WrestleMania: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston didn't become double champs 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.69K   //    09 Apr 2019, 10:50 IST

Why didn't WWE decide to make someone a double champion?
Why didn't WWE decide to make someone a double champion?

When the announcement was first made on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 35, the crowd could not believe their ears. Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins, two men who realized their destinies the night before would engage in battle and one man would walk out Double Champion.

Of course, this would be like the Becky Lynch situation, as she's the current RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. But eventually, WWE decided to pull the plug on this angle, with The Bar's interference. Let me try and answer why WWE did not have a double champion crowned during the show.

As always, let me remind you that this is pure speculation and little more, but based on reports I've read and my experience of covering sports entertainment for the last few years. I invite you to weigh in and voice your opinion too.

Why do you think neither man became a Double Champion?

#5 The brand split is still very much a thing

Everyone on the internet was talking about the titles being unified while I sat scratching my head in puzzlement, quite honestly. Why would the titles be unified when the Superstar Shake-Up is scheduled to take place on next week's show? It would make no sense at all to do a Shake-Up with a common Champion.

I mean I'm not even very happy with the whole Becky Lynch situation because, with the schedules of both brands, I'm guessing that she cannot perform double duty for long. She will either have to show up on the red or blue brand. And the other one will suffer for lack of a resident champion, I feel.

If it's any measure of consolation, I'm just glad that both men retained. At least, both brands will have a male world champion.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
