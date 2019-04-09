Raw after WrestleMania: 5 Superstars who surprisingly missed the show

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.03K // 09 Apr 2019, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were some big names missing from Raw this week

As expected, tonight's Raw after WrestleMania 35 was filled with amazing matches, farewells, debuts, and plenty of shock returns as well. The likes of Sami Zayn and The Undertaker made their shocking returns to the company, whereas, a walking behemoth in the form of Lars Sullivan finally made his main roster debut.

On the other hand, Lacey Evans stepped up to 'The Man' Becky Lynch, The Bar made their return to the red brand and the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Kofi Kingston were all a part of breathtaking matches.

However, in the aftermath to WrestleMania 35, you would initially expect several the majority of WWE's top stars to be a part of the Raw after WrestleMania but that apparently wasn't the case to be. As seen on tonight's episode of Raw, numerous top stars missed out on the show and despite some of them picking up crucial wins at 'Mania 35, they were nowhere to be found while Raw was on-air.

That being said, here are 5 top stars who missed out on tonight's episode of Raw after WrestleMania.

#5. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns missed out on tonight's show despite being shown off-camera

The first and the most obvious one of the lot, as much to everyone's shock, former Universal Champion, Roman Reigns wasn't a part of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. At WrestleMania 35, 'The Big Dog' competed in his first singles match ever since making his return from leukemia and successfully defeated 'The Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, as you'd expect, Reigns definitely should've been a part of tonight's show but he was nowhere to be found until the cameras stopped filming and Seth Rollins invited him and the departing Dean Ambrose for an emotional send-off for 'The Lunatic Fringe' after Raw had gone off the air.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement