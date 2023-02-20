Welcome to RAW after Elimination Chamber 2023 Preview! It's going to be a huge episode, as we're just six episodes away from WrestleMania 39.

There will be no Premium Live Event in March, but there doesn't need to be, as there will be enough on RAW alone to build up toward the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The build to WrestleMania 39 has begun, but the main event is now official, while some of the major marquee matches are also set in stone. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out, especially tonight, as we'll see the fallout of an epic event at Elimination Chamber 2023.

#6. What lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania for Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch has had the weakest road to WrestleMania in her career in well over five years. While she was an afterthought in 2018 for WrestleMania 34, she would headline the following year at WrestleMania 35, be in a marquee match-up in WrestleMania 36, miss out on WrestleMania 37, and face Bianca Belair in a huge match at WrestleMania 38.

There is no singles title opportunity awaiting her this time, as Damage CTRL has done enough damage to her title hopes. With both the RAW and SmackDown Women's title match now set in stone, we may finally find out what lies ahead for Big Time Becks on the road to WrestleMania.

We wouldn't be surprised to see her align with Lita and maybe even Trish Stratus as she takes on Damage CTRL. One thing seems certain - Becky and Bayley's roads to WrestleMania seemed to be intertwined.

#5. Edge to take on Austin Theory in a U.S Title open challenge

Despite a brutal title defense inside the Elimination Chamber, United States Champion Austin Theory announced in the WWE Press Conference that he would be defending the US Title in an open challenge on RAW.

Edge, who was victorious at Elimination Chamber along with his wife Beth Phoenix, announced that he would be the one to answer the challenge, and the match is now official.

Given the way the match ended, things are far from over between Edge and Finn Balor. We fully expect Balor to interfere and cost the Rated-R Superstar, setting up their blow-off match at WrestleMania 39.

#4. What will be the fallout of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's controversial match at Elimination Chamber?

Brock Lesnar uncharacteristically got himself DQ'd

Brock Lesnar isn't one to take shortcuts, which is why everybody was surprised when he got himself DQ'd against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. He would proceed to attack the All Mighty by sending him through the announcer's desk before doing the same to the poor referee.

The Beast got the last laugh, knowing full well what he had done. Will he appear to address the controversy? Will it lead to a fourth blow-off match at WrestleMania 39?

#3. Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali to blow off their "feud" on RAW

Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler have had a few tense interactions, with the veteran refusing to team up with Ali to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

This week, it appears that their mini-feud on the red brand will come to a head as they face each other one-on-one.

Who will get the last laugh?

#2. Bianca Belair and Asuka to go face-to-face ahead of their blockbuster WrestleMania clash?

Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair will be heading into her third WrestleMania in a row in a big title match, but this will be the first where she will be the defending champion. Her dominant run is coming close to a full year, but all of that could come to a crashing halt at the hands of Asuka.

Asuka returned in the 2023 Royal Rumble and was the second-last person eliminated. However, she has been a wrecking ball with her new persona. By winning the Elimination Chamber, she became the first woman in WWE history to win the Money in the Bank, the Elimination Chamber, and the Royal Rumble.

The build to the blockbuster RAW Women's title clash will begin. Who will draw first blood on the road to WrestleMania?

#1. Will Seth Rollins respond to Logan Paul?

The Visionary will have a lot to say

Seth Rollins was seconds away from regaining the US Title and securing a big spot at WrestleMania, but Logan Paul interrupted and cost him. Rollins has had to answer a lot of questions about The Maverick since the Royal Rumble when the influencer megastar eliminated him.

The former Universal title challenger made his intentions clear, and we are likely going to see the two finally go face-to-face as the build-up to their big match officially begins.

