RAW before Extreme Rules Preview: Former World Champion to wrestle on RAW for the first time in 17 months, 6-month title reign to end this Saturday?

Welcome to the special edition of RAW before Extreme Rules 2022 preview! We're days away from the next big Premium Live Event, and WWE has already stacked up the episode with numerous matches and segments.

A lot will happen at Extreme Rules, which also means that a lot could happen tonight on RAW. Several fresh faces are advertised for exciting matches, while some old familiar names are set to return to the ring as well.

Let's take a look at a few things that could transpire on the Red brand before Extreme Rules. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6. Braun Strowman to compete on RAW after 17 months against Chad Gable

Braun Strowman and Chad Gable will go face-to-face today

Braun Strowman's first match since returning to WWE happened over a week ago on the September 23rd episode of SmackDown when The Monster Among Men defeated Otis.

Last week on RAW, Chad Gable was talking trash about Strowman and he received a call informing him that he would see him next week. The match was made official, and Braun Strowman will be facing Chad Gable in what everyone will expect to be a squash match.

It's also interesting because it is Strowman's first match on RAW in over 17 months. The last time he competed on the Red brand was on April 26th, 2021 when he defeated Drew McIntyre.

So will WWE's most underrated star Chad Gable manage to escape the clutches of destruction? Or has his fate been sealed after his harsh words last week?

#5. Bianca Belair and Bayley to have a contract signing

Bianca Belair is now half a year into her reign as the RAW Women's Champion. She lasted longer than she did in 2021, where her SmackDown Women's title reign ended in four months, but in reality, was ended in just 26 seconds by Becky Lynch.

She still has unfinished business with Bayley, who was injured before she could get a title match against Belair in 2021. Bayley also happened to pin Belair at Clash at the Castle 2022, making her the first woman to do so this year.

Last week, a challenge was issued for their match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match, and that was soon made official. Ahead of the first-ever singles ladder match between women in WWE, the two will have a contract signing.

All signs seem to be heading towards Bayley ending Belair's title reign, and this could be the last RAW in a while that The EST Of WWE has her Championship with her.

#4. Otis takes on Johnny Gargano

Can Johnny Wrestling overcome the physically imposing Otis?

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano have had issues with Austin Theory and The Alpha Academy. This week on SmackDown, they even made a surprise appearance to assist Drew McIntyre against the trio.

However, this week, Gargano will face the "tree-trunk" Otis in a singles match. Will Johnny Wrestling manage to overcome the odds as he has in the past or will Otis prove to be too strong for him?

#3. Candice LeRae takes on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai

Will LeRae manage to defeat one-half of the women's tag team champions?

Last week on RAW, Johnny Gargano's wife Candice LeRae also made her WWE return. Her time in NXT is officially over as she debuted on RAW, beating Nikki A.S.H.

Soon after, in a backstage segment, she was seen crossing paths with Damage CTRL, who she openly opposed by stating that she hoped Bianca Belair would destroy Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Damage CTRL took an issue with this and Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae was made official for RAW this week. Will she be able to topple off one half of the women's tag team champions?

#2. Rey Mysterio to partner with AJ Styles against The Judgment Day

AJ Styles rejected numerous offers made by Finn Balor

AJ Styles rejected The Judgment Day's offer again last week, and he faced Sami Zayn later on. Thanks to Solo Sikoa's assistance, Zayn was able to get one over AJ Styles.

After the match, Finn Balor rubbed salt in the wound by stating that the defeat wouldn't have happened if he had The Judgment Day at ringside. While Balor put up the "too sweet" sign to officially recruit Styles, he was met with a middle finger response from The Phenomenal One.

This led to a beatdown, while Finn Balor will be facing Edge at Extreme Rules, he and Damian Priest have a big task in hand on RAW this week. They will face the duo of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. Will The Judgment Day pick up a big win before Extreme Rules 2022?

#1. Will Daniel Cormier make an appearance on RAW ahead of the big announcement?

WWE @WWE Get all the details this Monday on twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1 Get all the details this Monday on #WWERaw , 8/7c on @USA_Network 👀 Get all the details this Monday on #WWERaw, 8/7c on @USA_Network! twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani announced on Twitter that The Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a special guest referee, Daniel Cormier.

For the uninitiated, Cormier is an MMA great and a future UFC Hall of Famer. He belongs to a rare and exclusive list of fighters to be champions in multiple divisions simultaneously.

Cormier is also a WWE fan. Given the violent nature of the Fight Pit, and Rollins and Riddle's feud in general, Cormier seems to be the perfect fit as the special guest referee.

We will find out more about the details of his appearance this Monday on RAW. Will the former double champion make an appearance? We certainly hope so!

