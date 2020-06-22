RAW Preview: 3 confirmed major title matches, 4 WWE Superstars to arrive from SmackDown?

RAW is being billed as the 'Championship Edition' and three title matches have been announced.

A pretty major return has been confirmed for this week's episode of RAW as well.

Seth Rollins may have his hands full when his nemesis returns

From the way that the card has been set up, it certainly does seem like RAW this week is going to be absolutely stacked and packed with sports entertainment action. Yes, there are 3 major title matches and no, that's not all you can expect on RAW this week.

Welcome to your RAW preview, where I am filling in for Rohit Nath as he pays tribute to The Undertaker and his legendary career with a special article elsewhere on the site. It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan because even though legends from the past are hanging up their boots, there are Superstars today who have a point to prove and will make their presence felt on RAW.

So, without further ado, let me present this week's RAW card, mixed with a little bit of backstage gossip and grapevine as well.

#5 Will a brand new RAW Women's Champion be crowned?

The Raw Women's Title will be ON THE LINE during a Championship Monday edition of #WWERaw!@WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/07rLPOmI4y — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2020

It's being billed as the Championship Monday edition of RAW, which essentially means that three title matches will take place and yes, there's always a chance for a very big title change that can forever change the landscape of the division for good.

/. What I want.



Asuka to beat Charlotte, hold the title until Mania, Kairi wins the Rumble and beats Asuka at Mania to become champion.



What will probably happen?



Charlotte beats Asuka holds the title to Mania and drops it to Ronda. — (Parody Not @BeckyLynchWWE.) (@DepthTheFire) June 21, 2020

Bear in mind that Charlotte Flair was the woman who ended Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania and she has a chance to bring her momentum to RAW if she captures the title that Asuka now holds. These two women are always ready and willing to tear it up whenever the bell rings and so if you expected a clinic at RAW, you are quite correct in your assessment.

Is it time for Charlotte Flair to become the face of the RAW Women's Division again or will Asuka be able to make The Queen tap out?

