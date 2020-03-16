RAW Preview- 3 WWE icons to return in a big way, Drew McIntyre in trouble after last week's actions?

Gear up for one of the most packed episodes of RAW in recent times.

In addition to everything else, is an overlooked RAW star being primed for a big role?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is someone on the prowl looking to destroy Drew McIntyre?

It did seem like the no audience episode of SmackDown would be a complete and utter failure when it was first announced. But it turned out to be a very different kind of experience and all said and done, the show wasn't all that bad.

Sure, they did fill up a substantial part of the episode with a match from WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, but it was a desperate time and it called for desperate measure. I'm guessing and hoping that WWE is a lot more prepared for RAW this week.

To make sure that the show is a memorable one, not one, not two, but three WWE icons will be part of RAW this week. Yes, it is not an episode that you can afford to miss at all.

So, what do Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, and the WWE roster have planned for us on this week's episode? Let me give you a brief overview of what we can potentially expect.

#5 Edge is making a big return to RAW

Me: Hey Adam...I got a sitter for Sunday...what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

It was not long ago that Edge sent this Tweet out confirming that he will indeed be showing up on RAW. And that he will be listening to Pearl Jam on his way to the Performance Center. Much like Jeremy, Edge has spoken in class today.

Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 15, 2020

Last week, it was MVP who got involved in the proceedings and one wonders if he will show up again this week to try and recruit Edge into his stable (a futile task). But it is unlikely that Edge will get his hands on Randy Orton so very soon indeed. So maybe someone will be brought in as a fall guy, to eat a spear or two this week.

In any case, I can't wait for Edge's return.

1 / 5 NEXT