RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley's first WWE title challenger possibly revealed, Top star to have big character change ahead of WrestleMania 37?

This week's RAW could open with the new WWE Champion as well, and if it is, there is an 'Almighty Celebration' waiting to happen with The Hurt Business:

#5. Bobby Lashley to commence RAW with an Almighty Title Celebration

The Hurt Business

If The Hurt Business wasn't successful enough already, last week's episode of RAW cemented it. It's incredible to think of how far MVP has taken Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in just a year. The three of them went from being afterthoughts to Champions.

For Lashley, his World Championship dream was realized on RAW last week when he finally defeated The Miz to win the WWE title. It took him three attempts, as The Miz backed out of the first match due to a "cramp", and ran away for the second one.

Shane McMahon gave The Miz an ultimatum - defend the WWE title against Bobby Lashley in the main event of RAW, or get stripped of the Championship while the latter would be crowned.

The Miz might as well have taken the second option, as the lumberjack stipulation on RAW ensured that he couldn't escape. Bobby Lashley finished The Miz within minutes and ended RAW as the new WWE Champion.

He is set to host an 'Almighty Celebration' on RAW, presumably opening the show. But who will confront him? After his victory over Sheamus last week, Drew McIntyre could be the one to confront Bobby Lashley as a WrestleMania title challenger.

As much as we would like to think that it will be Brock Lesar who interrupts, it seems unlikely. As of now, there's no news of Brock Lesnar returning to RAW, or even signing a new WWE contract, for that matter.

A Lashley vs. McIntyre confrontation on RAW could be imminent.

