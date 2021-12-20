RAW Preview: Current champion to suffer stunning defeat to veteran, WWE legend to return after 2.5 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the second-last episode of the red brand for 2021, and the company has announced an absolutely stacked show this week.

It's rare for them to announce so many matches and segments in advance, but this week is different as WWE looks to have RAW end the year with a big bang. This week's edition features the likes of Big E, Bobby Lashley, Edge, The Miz, AJ Styles, Maryse, Damian Priest, The Mysterios, Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and more.

#7. Damian Priest takes on Dolph Ziggler in a United States title contender's match on RAW

Damian Priest will be looking to get another big win over The Dirty Dawgs - who he has been feuding with for the last few weeks on RAW for some reason. While Priest has already successfully defended the US Title against Robert Roode, he faces another big challenge tonight.

Last week, he teamed up with Finn Balor to face The Dirty Dawgs, but thanks to a distraction from Austin Theory, the former tag team champions were able to pick up the win via a pin on Balor.

While we will get to the Balor-Theory part later, the focus now is on Damian Priest and the US Title picture. He has been one of the most pushed and protected superstars on the Monday night show, winning virtually every match he has had in 2021.

Priest seems to have been in a slightly inconsistent slip since Survivor Series, where he got disqualified and lost to Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. His momentum has continued, but The Dirty Dawgs will be looking to put that to a halt.

This week on RAW, Damian Priest isn't putting the US Title on the line against Dolph Ziggler. Instead, it's a championship contender's match for some reason. The only logical outcome of this is that WWE is planning a rematch between the two for the title at Day 1.

This means that Damian Priest could face a stunning upset. It will be interesting to see if his streak of not being pinned continues, or the company simply goes with a disqualification/non-finish to extend the rivalry.

Either way, Priest losing would be the biggest upset of RAW in a while. Will Ziggler be able to pull it off after his recent run of form?

