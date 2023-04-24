RAW Preview: Damian Priest to face legendary 15-time Champion, Megastar set to return after 21 days

Welcome to the penultimate edition of RAW Preview before Backlash 2023. We're only a couple of weeks away from the big premium live event in Puerto Rico - and WWE's first televised event in the country since 2005.

As a result, there is a heavy emphasis on Puerto Rican stars, which is perhaps why Zelina Vega got a SmackDown Women's title shot against Rhea Ripley despite not earning it.

Either way, that is SmackDown and this is RAW. Expect a stacked episode with some major matches and important segments as we edge closer to Backlash:

#6. Damian Priest takes on WWE legend Rey Mysterio on RAW

Who will have the bragging rights heading into Backlash?

Damian Priest has been a crucial part of the Judgment Day post-WrestleMania despite being somewhat sidelined in the months leading up to the show of shows. He assaulted his old friend Bad Bunny on RAW after WrestleMania. The Judgment Day has once again been in the crosshairs of Rey Mysterio - who is now fully backed by Legado Del Fantasma or as they now go by - LWO.

Rey Mysterio recently lost to Finn Balor thanks to interference from his son Dominik Mysterio. The legendary 15-time Champion is now set to face Damian Priest in a high-stakes match-up on the red brand.

Will the WWE legend win or will Damian Priest continue his ruthless streak?

#5. Bad Bunny returns for the first time since RAW after WrestleMania 39

The Puerto Rican megastar is back!

As we mentioned earlier, megastar Bad Bunny found himself on the receiving end of an attack from Damian Priest - the man who he teamed up with just two years earlier at WrestleMania 37.

He has revenge against Judgment Day on his mind and as the host of Backlash, he could find himself involved in more than just hosting duties. Are we heading to a big match between Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Bad Bunny against Judgment Day in San Juan, Puerto Rico?

#4. Austin Theory has a brand new challenge ahead of him

Last week on RAW, Austin Theory faced "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. The two had previously been entangled in a US Title feud also involving Seth Rollins. We are now heading into another Triple Threat situation - this time with Bronson Reed as the third man.

It came about when Bronson Reed interfered in the match last week, setting up a triple-threat bout. The Australian star has been overlooked for a while now, but he is making moves to ensure that it doesn't happen again. What will we see from the three competitors ahead of the exciting Triple Threat title match at Backlash?

#3. Seth Rollins has an unexpectedly giant challenge ahead of him

An unexpectedly giant challenge awaits The Visionary

It was a very random announcement on SmackDown, and it seems like even Seth Rollins thought so himself based on his reaction on Twitter. Seth Rollins is set to face Omos at Backlash despite the two only having brief interactions before - and not in April.

Either way, expect an interesting clash between the two, and we won't see The Visionary getting the better of the Nigerian Giant on RAW this week. It should be an exciting interaction and for all you know - it could turn into Omos' best WWE match.

#2. Bianca Belair has her next challenger ahead of her

Iyo Sky made sure to take Bayley's number one contender's title shot. She defeated "Michin" Mia Yim and Piper Niven to become the #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

While it has resulted in some tension, Dakota Kai seems to be fully supportive of her friend, despite losing to Bianca Belair on RAW recently. While the match isn't official for Backlash, it could be announced as soon as this week.

What will the EST of WWE do ahead of her new challenge?

#1. What will Cody Rhodes have to say about Brock Lesnar?

The American Nightmare fought off security guards last week

Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar's return was advertised and it was admittedly disappointing as not much came of it apart from his interesting new look. It was Cody Rhodes who did all the work as Adam Pearce sent 20 security guards to fight him off - all of whom were completely useless.

In the process, a pressurized Adam Pearce made Lesnar vs. Rhodes official for Backlash, and it looks like we have our main event. Cody Rhodes told Brock Lesnar that he is a coward, and The Beast Incarnate simply stood there and walked away - not saying a word.

What will The American Nightmare say on RAW this week?

