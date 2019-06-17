×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RAW Preview: Huge Fatal-5-Way match, Lesnar to get a surprising new role?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
52   //    17 Jun 2019, 20:01 IST

Baron Corbin will announce the special guest referee
Baron Corbin will announce the special guest referee

Last week in WWE programming was quite an interesting one. Seth Rollins' battle against the odds continued as he took on Kevin Owens in the main event. There was one small hiccup - Sami Zayn would be the special guest referee.

The former NXT Champion Zayn seemed desperate to try and get the role of special guest referee for the Universal title match at WWE Stomping Grounds, even going as far as to try and make amends with old, bitter rival Shane McMahon.

The main event of RAW was kind of a "test run" for him and needless to say - he failed. But that wasn't all that happened on RAW. Lars Sullivan decisively defeated The Lucha House Party while new contenders emerged for the United States Championship.

The two female champions of WWE Becky Lynch and Bayley, meanwhile, were defeated in a tag team match courtesy of their title challengers. R-Truth got stuck in a lift and narrowly escaped with the 24/7 title. Here's what you have to look forward to on tonight's episode of RAW!

#6 What's the fate of the crate?

Carmella made a big blunder on SmackDown
Carmella made a big blunder on SmackDown

The 24/7 chase is on...or is it? R-Truth was trying to escape from the usual chaos, i.e, the desire to hold the 24/7 title and needed a place to hide. Carmella found the perfect spot for him - a crate box.

However, the timing wasn't right and she had a match right away - one that she ended up losing. As a result, R-Truth was inside the crate and was shipped off to Los Angeles, with only Jinder Mahal seemingly having knowledge of this.

Since the crate arrives at Los Angeles - where RAW will be held, what is going to happen to Truth? Will he find a way out?

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos The Revival Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
RAW Preview: WrestleMania 35 rematch, Huge title change? 
RELATED STORY
RAW Preview: Huge heel turn, WWE legend to get title shot? (May 6th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (27th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results June 10th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE could be planning on the RAW before Stomping Grounds (17 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW (June 10th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (3rd June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 27th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (17th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location, & more of Monday Night RAW before Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
RAW Preview: Reigns to reunite faction, MITB cash-in confirmed (June 3rd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us