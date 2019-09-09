RAW Preview: Huge return after 10 years, Stone Cold to get assaulted by former WWE Champion?

A huge main event

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're off the heels of a rather interesting episode of Monday Night RAW - one that saw the shocking turn of Bayley, who attacked Becky Lynch and seemingly turned to the dark side for the first time in WWE.

The King of the Ring quarter-finals concluded on the RAW side, with Baron Corbin advancing to the semi-finals, only to be joined by both Ricochet and Samoa Joe, who didn't have a conclusive finish to their match.

Tonight is no ordinary episode of RAW - it's RAW emanating from the world's most famous arena - Madison Square Garden. And while live events have been held at MSG in the past, this will be the first time WWE returns for live TV at the grand venue since 2009 - 10 years ago!

Tonight is going to be a very special occasion as we will get to see the return of a legend in 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for the first time since the RAW Reunion while we also have a battle between the Four Horsewomen!

Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight - the go-home show before WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

#5. AJ Styles takes on Cedric Alexander

Will Cedric Alexander bring it to AJ Styles?

Last week, Cedric Alexander was viciously attacked by the OC despite already being slightly injured prior to his King of the Ring clash. A man of pride, Alexander made sure to compete anyway and inevitably lost to a much healthier Baron Corbin.

Tonight, Alexander gets a chance for revenge when he takes on The Phenomenal United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Expect Alexander to pick up the victory and secure a title match at Clash of Champions.

Styles is yet to have a match announced for the PPV.

