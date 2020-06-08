RAW Preview: Newly crowned Champions set to return on RAW tonight, Charlotte Flair eyes the RAW Women’s Championship? (May 8, 2020)

WWE RAW has an action-packed show prepared for this week.

What surprises will unfold in RAW's go-home show before Backlash?

WWE have title plans in place for Charlotte Flair?

We are all set for the go-home show of RAW ahead of WWE’s upcoming PPV, Backlash. As of now, WWE have confirmed that two championships from RAW will be on the line at Backlash. While Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title against Nia Jax.

As for the RAW Tag Team Division, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders have engaged in several competitions in the last few weeks. But we could see that storyline turn towards a championship bout ahead of the PPV. The United States Champion Apollo Crews will also look for Superstars who can challenge him for his newly acquired title.

But that’s not all. WWE have scheduled several surprise appearances for this week’s episode of RAW – one of which can cause changes to the Backlash match card. In this article, we have discussed things that can happen on tonight’s episode of RAW.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Sasha Banks and Bayley confirmed to appear on RAW

Sasha Banks and Bayley are bringing the challenge to RAW

In the last episode of SmackDown, we saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships for the second time. The two newly crowned champions are now set to appear on this week’s episode of RAW, but it’s not been confirmed if they will be defending their titles.

In the presence of The Kabuki Warriors as well as The IIconics, it would be fair to assume that Banks and Bayley’s appearance on the Red brand won’t be free from the drama. We could even see them being challenged for the title that could lead to a match on Backlash.

Banks and Bayley have the potential to do wonders for the Women’s tag team division. Additionally, this title reign might fuel the budding rivalry between them that WWE have been teasing for a while.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions in the WWE, but they dropped their titles to The IIconics at last year’s WrestleMania. This led to Banks taking a 4-month hiatus from the company, and when she returned as a heel, her best friend Bayley followed suit. The two Superstars have dominated the SmackDown division, and they are now headed to RAW.

Given the fact that the Women’s Tag Team Championships can be defended across all brands, it will be possible to see both Banks and Bayley regularly appear on RAW as well as NXT in the coming months. It will be interesting to see what they have planned for the RAW Women’s division and who will stand up to Bayley and Banks.

