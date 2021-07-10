RAW Preview - Massive singles debut, Injured WWE Superstar returns for a major Championship contest, Major Alexa Bliss clash

Listen, RAW has really gone the extra mile to promote this week's packed lineup. One has to assume that after last week's record-low viewership figures, alarm bells must have gone off somewhere.

So yes, the WWE RAW lineup this week has been advertised and then some. It's quite a formidable wrestling card but as we've seen in the past, people stay for characters and storylines.

In any case, here is your RAW preview for the coming week. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and views.

#5 RAW Superstar makes his singles debut against a formidable opponent

I'm not a die hard AEW fan but I have to say it, when it comes down to yourain roster, AEW is better than you. — Eat. Sleep. Black Mass Haters. Repeat. (@IsiahAtkinson97) July 9, 2021

Erik is no small man but at the same time, Omos is in a league of his own. The giant makes his singles debut on RAW this week as he goes up against one-half of one of the most formidable tag teams in the entire company.

The Viking Raiders usually overpower their opponents but in this case, Erik may be coming in as the clear underdog.

I've never started a fight, but I've always made sure that I've finished them. And now that the Viking Raiders have brought a fight to my front door, I will bring ragnarök (cataclysmic destruction).



Signed,



The Fire Giant Omos😤😤😤 https://t.co/1ZMLznb31E — Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) June 25, 2021

AJ Styles will go up against Ivar on RAW this week as well, and on this occasion, he goes in as the smaller man. Ivar is a powerhouse but he is as athletic as anyone in the wrestling business as well. Styles will have to reach deep into his arsenal to figure out a way to stop this mighty tag team.

The WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture is not very strong right now, because the titles almost feel like an afterthought.

Sure, the titles have been represented better than the SmackDown equivalent for sure, but it's still not nearly enough.

Hopefully, once this feud is done other teams like The Lucha House Party, RK-Bro and RETRIBUTION will also step up soon.

