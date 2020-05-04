Drew McIntyre hitting Murphy with the Claymore Kick

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's the final episode of RAW before Money in the Bank 2020 and things are set to pick up, from a qualifying match to a title match and so much more.

The primary focus will be around the two ladder matches and the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. While last week's episode wasn't the strongest, there was a lot of interest generated for the next episode. Which Superstars will stand tall and who will have the most momentum heading into Money in the Bank 2020?

Here are the matches and segments you have to potentially look forward to heading into the final show before a big PPV. Let's jump right into it!

#5. Big stakes in the RAW Tag Team title match

The Street Profits take on The Viking Raiders

It feels like we're long overdue for a good tag team title match on RAW. While we wish this would have been the match at WrestleMania, The Viking Raiders were pulled from a potential appearance at WrestleMania 36, with the spot going to Angel Garza and Andrade (replaced by Austin Theory) instead.

Bianca Belair told The Street Profits that they were all talk when it came to facing The Viking Raiders. She slammed the Champions for acting scared of them, reminding them that they haven't even picked up a single victory over the former Champions.

The challenge was issued and accepted, with the two teams ready to face off in a great title match. Given The Street Profits' track record against The Viking Raiders, we wouldn't be surprised to see them lose the titles ahead of Money in the Bank 2020. The match seems to favor The Viking Raiders more.