RAW Preview: Randy Orton's next "victim" possibly revealed, reason behind Dominik-Seth Rollins confrontation revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition to RAW Preview. While last week wasn't heavy on the build to SummerSlam 2020, this week's episode of RAW should ideally begin the build to SummerSlam or, at the very least, have SummerSlam implications.

It's going to be a stacked episode of RAW with two Extreme Rules title matches, a big return, and more. Let's jump right into the RAW preview!

#5. Randy Orton's next victim will be announced on RAW

The Viper strikes again

We've said it time and again - Randy Orton in the pandemic era of WWE has truly taken it to another level. He's among the top stars on RAW and after defeating Edge, he continued to show his true, sadistic side. After brutalizing a retired Christian, Randy Orton would then be confronted by Big Show on RAW.

He ended up facing Big Show in an unsanctioned match last week and defeated him in the main event. With Big Show gone, Randy Orton will look to continue his legend killer run.

This time, it may not even be a legend. Randy Orton is set to announce his next victim and we anticipate that his victim will also be a SummerSlam opponent. At this point, who seems to be the most logical choice as Randy Orton's opponent at SummerSlam?

While Edge would have been a perfect SummerSlam opponent (especially since they're now 1-1), it's clear that he's out for the rest of 2020. Until then, it seems like there's one man who Randy Orton can face and challenge - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre vs. Orton would be a blockbuster SummerSlam main event, especially since their standard SummerSlam headliner Brock Lesnar isn't present this time around.

It's going to be exciting to see who Orton announces as his next victim. It should ideally be Drew McIntyre if WWE wants the best box office at SummerSlam.