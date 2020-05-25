Will Apollo Crews be able to do it?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview. Last week was an interesting episode filled with some great progression of rivalries and a few solid matches as well. New contenders emerged, things changed for the better for some superstars and WWE's flagship show continued its build to Backlash 2020.

It's going to be an interesting PPV and we're just a few weeks out, with just three episodes of RAW left. Let's jump right into it, starting with a title match:

#5. Andrade and Apollo Crews go to war in a United States Championship match

Andrade and Apollo Crews will square off in what's expected to be an instant classic

Let's start with what we believe is the most exciting part of the night - the United States Championship match between Andrade and Apollo Crews. Andrade has been the Champion for a while now, but his reign hasn't exactly set the world on fire.

His best match as the Champion came last month against Apollo Crews - a closely-contested bout where the challenger was close to winning before succumbing to a knee injury, forcing the referee to stop the contest and declare Andrade as the winner.

This would also cost Crews his spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match, which means that he has an extra chip on his shoulder. While Andrade might have Zelina Vega and Angel Garza in his corner, Apollo Crews is expected to have Kevin Owens backing him.

It was Kevin Owens who returned last week and had a small verbal confrontation with Zelina Vega before introducing Apollo Crews. The two would team up together in a successful effort that led to Austin Theory being kicked out of the group. We'll get back to Theory later.