Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. Last week was headlined by an epic Gauntlet match won by The Judgment Day - meaning that they will be next in line for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

But there's a lot more happening on the red brand as well, as we're less than two weeks away from the 2023 Royal Rumble and the beginning of the road to WrestleMania. Here is what you have to look forward to tonight:

#5. What will The Judgment Day do ahead of their big clash against The Usos?

What's next for The Judgment Day? TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw What's next for The Judgment Day? TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw What's next for The Judgment Day? https://t.co/14hkAXOknt

In an epic performance last week, The Judgment Day overcame The O.C., The Alpha Academy, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and The Street Profits to become the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

That's right, the Undisputed Tag Team titles are no longer unified, and The Judgment Day could be the team to dethrone The Usos after 8 months of them holding the red titles.

#4. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley to return to in-ring action on RAW?

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley finally made his return last week on RAW after nearly a month when Adam Pearce fired him. The release turned into a suspension and then a comeback.

MVP teased Bobby Lashley with a Hurt Business reunion, but the latter seems more focused on Austin Theory and the US Title instead. Will we see The All Mighty wrestle for the first time since December 12th?

#3. Is Seth Rollins still in the mix for the gold?

Seth Rollins didn't seem to be done with Austin Theory

Both Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were taken by surprise when Bobby Lashley returned after a month. However, before that, The Visionary was having a confrontation with the US Champion a week after his defeat to him.

With Seth Rollins already having lost a couple of weeks ago on RAW, will he be in a position to go back for the United States Championship?

#2. Will Becky Lynch return to seek retribution against Bayley?

Bayley got a big win over "Michin" Mia Yim last week

Last week on RAW, Damage CTRL didn't just get one over Mia Yim. First, Bayley defeated her in a singles match without the involvement of Dakota Kai or IYO SKY. Following this, they would get another laugh as they attacked Michin backstage.

Throughout the episode, Becky Lynch wasn't present for the woman who came to her aid the previous week. Will she be back to seek retribution against The Role Model?

#1. What is next for Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss?

A surreal meeting between Bliss and Howdy

Last week, Bianca Belair wasn't around, but Alexa Bliss addressed her assault on the Women's Champion. However, in an odd twist, she was confronted by none other than Uncle Howdy.

The segment ended right then and there, leaving fans confused. Will we get a better explanation of what is happening this week?

