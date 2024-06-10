RAW Preview: Top Champion left without a contender, former US Champion to get brutally assaulted because of rumored WWE departure?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's the penultimate episode of the next major Premium Live Event - Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow. The main event will most likely be for the World Heavyweight Championship, and we will see that story advance tonight.

WWE has announced a list of matches for RAW, which means that tonight's episode is most likely going to be action-packed. Many superstars are gunning for revenge, and tensions will continue to rise in other stories.

Starting with perhaps the most tense story of them all, let's go to the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and see what lies ahead for her:

#5. Who is next for Women's World Champion Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan accomplished her goal of becoming Women's World Champion after being directly responsible for Rhea Ripley vacating the title. It may have taken her a little longer than she would have hoped, but Morgan is on top of the Women's division on RAW.

Last week, she made it clear to Dominik Mysterio that while both of them will likely be "killed" by Rhea Ripley when she's back, Morgan promised to make it worth his while.

She even stopped Braun Strowman from bulldozing through Dominik again following the former's win against Carlito. For now, she seems to be occupied with possibly splitting The Judgment Day up and getting ultimate revenge on Rhea Ripley - with no challenger seemingly looming on the horizon.

#4. Bron Breakker takes on Ilja Dragunov on RAW

The two former NXT Champions come to blows (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bron Breakker has been on an absolute rampage, drawing the ire of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce - a man who fought tooth and nail to sign him to the red brand.

Ricochet has been dispatched, with some rumors suggesting that the former United States Champion has given his notice to WWE that he will be leaving when his contract expires this summer.

If that is the case, then Bron Breakker may very well take him out for good to write him off the TV. Until then, Bron will be facing a fellow former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

Will The Mad Dragon be able to slay the biggest threat we've seen in a long time?

#3. Lyra Valkyria faces IYO SKY in a big rematch from Queen of the Ring

Revenge is the name of the game for both women (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

IYO SKY hasn't gotten over her Queen of the Ring semi-final loss to Lyra Valkyria and has made her life a living hell ever since then. Last week on RAW, Valkyria was once again assaulted by the former WWE Women's Champion - leading us to a big rematch tonight.

The two will run it back, with SKY looking to even the score while Lyra Valkyria looks to get revenge for the attacks on her. Although there is no actual stipulation for this match, it would be the perfect way to set up Liv Morgan's next Women's World Championship contender.

Will it be the Irish woman or the Japanese sensation who picks up the win tonight?

#2. Sami Zayn faces Otis on RAW

An inadvertent mistake led to this match (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

There has been a lot of drama in The Alpha Academy, with the hot-and-cold dynamic between Chad Gable and Otis being the highlight of it. Chad Gable's abuse of power over his Alpha Academy proteges has reached such a level that even Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had to get involved to try and put it to a stop.

Chad Gable managed to get another Intercontinental title shot out of it at Clash at the Castle, but last week on RAW, things took a dramatic turn. Sami Zayn inadvertently made Otis run into Maxxine Dupri.

This infuriated Otis, who used his power to take out Zayn - much to the delight of Chad Gable. Tonight, Sami Zayn goes head-to-head with a man he doesn't even dislike very much. But things could continue to take multiple twists and turns.

#1. Who has the momentum between Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest?

Last week on RAW, the rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre got even more heated. After Priest defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event, McIntyre came out and took out The Judgment Day, only for Damian Priest to attack him and send him through the announcer's desk.

The Scottish Warrior may have a home-field advantage in Glasgow, Scotland, in 12 days, but so far, the World Heavyweight Champion has shown all the signs of having the mental edge.

How will things play out tonight? Drew McIntyre could respond in a big way.

