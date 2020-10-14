Now that the WWE 2020 Draft is in the books, the RAW roster has been set in stone, and so has the WWE SmackDown roster. The RAW roster has benefited from a lot of heavy hitters joining the brand, in addition to the WWE Superstars who did not move places, and you know that each one of these WWE Superstars will be eyeing the prize that Drew McIntyre currently holds.

So, let's glance across the WWE RAW roster and check out all of the likely contenders who could come for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Be sure to name the one you think is most likely from this lot to dethrone Drew McIntyre in the comments section below.

So, without further ado, let's look at the most recent monstrous addition to the RAW roster.

Note: Bray Wyatt may be a member of the RAW roster, but it may be, for now, wise to keep him away from Drew McIntyre, as opposed to these other five not-so-gentle men.

#5 The Monster of the RAW roster- Braun Strowman

At WWE Draft 2020, Braun Strowman was drafted to the RAW brand but rest assured that this isn't his first rodeo on WWE's flagship show. In case you remember, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns waged many titanic battles on RAW and even more recently, Braun Strowman showed up on RAW Underground to mix it up with Dabba Kato. Now that he's firmly entrenched in the RAW roster, chances are that he will be in the title picture very soon indeed.

There are very few human beings on the face of the planet that size up to Drew McIntyre, much less dwarf him, and Braun Strowman is one such individual. Remember that the new addition to the RAW roster has previously defeated Goldberg clean, which is a feat that very few have really accomplished.