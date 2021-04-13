5 Reasons why T-BAR & Mace joined The Hurt Business on RAW after WrestleMania 37

The RAW after WrestleMania 37 was a slightly underwhelming one, with not many returns, nor were there many big surprises. There was also an overall lack of storyline progression.

The two big questions were what the aftermath of the Alexa Bliss-Fiend incident would be, as well as who could challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

While we didn't get a clear answer for the former, we did for the latter. Drew McIntyre defeated Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match on RAW to cement himself as #1 contender t Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship for WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

What was more notable, however, was the fact that T-Bar and Mace, formerly of RETRIBUTION, did MVP and Bobby Lashley's dirty work and attacked McIntyre to end RAW.

Here are a few reasons why the former RETRIBUTION members potentially joined the Hurt Business:

#5. To protect Bobby Lashley against Drew McIntyre on RAW and WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley making his grand entrance on RAW

Since Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, WWE seemingly felt the need to conclude the rivalry in May. It's fair since WrestleMania wasn't going to serve as a proper conclusion.

At WrestleMania, MVP momentarily distracted Drew McIntyre to ensure that Bobby Lashley walked into RAW with the WWE Championship. The same finish can't be used twice, and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are no longer a part of The Hurt Business.

There needs to be another way for Bobby Lashley to get one over Drew McIntyre while also protecting the Scotsman. Having Mace & T-BAR as his henchmen is the perfect example of that.

While we're not sure if there will be a stipulation for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, the two giants will likely play a big role in Bobby Lashley continuing to retain and staying on as the face of Monday Night RAW.

