Reach Out and Touch Faith: 5 WWE Characters or Storylines Tied to Faith

Faith has been reflected in WWE storylines for decades. The Monday Night Messiah is the most recent one.

While Seth Rollins has come to save us today, a number of past reflections of faith did as well.

'The Monday Night Messiah' is the latest reflection of a character embracing faith in the WWE. Photo / All Everything Entertainment

Over the past few months, WWE has had Seth Rollins embrace a new entity, a different character that often believes he is a 'higher power'. In several cases, Rollins speaks about saving and being better than others. While that is hardly the case with religion, the notion of calling oneself a Messiah and having their face appear on a shirt with a stain glass background certainly does suggest something God-like.

This wouldn't be the first instance in which the WWF/E has embraced or used faith and religion as a focal point in their storylines or characters. With other promotions such as TNT/IMPACT, Ring of Honor and ECW before them also doing the same, faith has often been something tied to wrestling.

He LOVES you and at one time Brother Love meant it! Photo / YouTube

5. Brother Love

During the 1980s and early 1990s, television evangelists would often be used to help bring forth God. Those that believed were often awestruck by the manner in which they were able to captivate an audience. Over 25 years ago, the then WWF capitalized on the said character with a current WWE producer - Bruce Prichard would play an on-screen character that reflected said televangelist. As an organ would be heard so gently in the background, it would be time for The Brother Love Show. The character was a walking contradiction. He would claim to 'love you' but his comments were filled with criticism and hate.

With his hair slicked back, white pants, shoes, ties jacket, and suspenders, his outfit was broken up with a red shirt. He was certainly an over-the-top character, but it was also a much different time. Some of his biggest altercations were with the late 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Prichard's character also was among those that ushered in The Undertaker character back when he made his debut at the Survivor Series.

