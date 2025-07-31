Real-life Bloodline member to betray Roman Reigns; replaces Seth Rollins? 3 shocking decisions Jey Uso could make at SummerSlam

An epic clash is set for SummerSlam 2025. Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on Night 1 of the extravaganza. Just the names involved make it a can't-miss match, but the backstory adds even more excitement.The two teams have been clashing fiercely against one another. Reed and Breakker dominated Roman Reigns and Jey on the latest episode of RAW. Now, the former Bloodline allies finally have their chance to put a stop to the takeover.The big question is if Roman and Jey can keep their heads in the match after all that's gone down between them. If they manage to do that, they could take down the heel duo. But if they can't, SummerSlam might throw a crazy twist that flips everything upside down.Here are three shocking decisions Jey Uso could make:#3. Jey betrays Roman Reigns and aligns with Paul Heyman to replace Seth RollinsMain Event Jey and the OTC share a complicated past. They went from being united in The Bloodline to clashing over who should lead. This reunion might be the beginning of a shocking heel turn.The seeds were sown during the latest RAW when Heyman had a heated exchange with Jey Uso. Heyman brought up all the times Roman disrespected Jey, highlighting that Roman never offered an apology and picked Solo Sikoa to lead The Bloodline into the future.Jey recently lost his world title to Gunther. Now, without a title and back in Roman Reigns’s shadow, he might start to feel like nothing more than the OTC's sidekick. If WWE is looking for a surprising turn, the 39-year-old could betray Reigns and align with The Oracle. He might then take Seth Rollins’ empty place as the top heel on the roster, possibly even leading The Visionary's new faction.#2. Could help Jacob Fatu winSolo Sikoa is set to defend his United States Championship in a Steel Cage match against Jacob Fatu. The former Street Champion of the Bloodline took the title from the Samoan Werewolf with some help from his crew.The Steel Cage match gives Fatu a chance to concentrate on Sikoa without stressing too much about outside interference, but Sikoa's crew could still jump in to lend a hand.Even though Jimmy Uso has been backing Jacob lately, Jey might choose to step in and assist Fatu in dealing with the threat, aiming to take back the United States Championship in this intense family feud.#1. Jey leaves Roman Reigns mid-matchAnother possible situation that might happen during the match is Jey walking out on Roman halfway through. There could be a miscommunication during the match; maybe Roman unintentionally bumps into Jey while attempting a Superman Punch.Amid the chaos, Reed and Breakker might seize control of the match. They could overpower the Original Tribal Chief. When Roman Reigns finally manages to get back in and tries to make a tag, Jey could hesitate and step away from the match.This shocking moment could spark questions across social media about whether Jey is done with Roman, if Paul Heyman got into his head, and if this is the first step toward Jey finally breaking away and turning heel.