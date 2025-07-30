WWE sends message to Paul Heyman after he stole Jey Uso's catchphrase

WWE sent a message to Paul Heyman on social media today after he stole Jey Uso's catchphrase during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Heyman is aligned with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker on the red brand.The Hall of Famer confronted Jey Uso during the opening segment of this week's edition of WWE RAW. At the end of the promo, Heyman used Main Event Jey's &quot;Yeet!&quot; catchphrase, and the company called him out today on social media. The promotion shared the clip of Heyman saying &quot;Yeet!&quot; and noted that he couldn't pull it off like Jey Uso.&quot;Sorry, @paulheyman… it’s just not the same when you do it 💀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Yeet Master defeated Bronson Reed on RAW via disqualification after Bron Breakker interfered. Roman Reigns attempted to rescue Jey Uso, but it backfired. Breakker sent Uso and Reigns crashing through the barricade with a Spear, and Bronson Reed stole The Tribal Chief's shoes following the match. Reigns and Uso will be facing Reed and Breakker in a tag team match this weekend at SummerSlam in New Jersey.Ex-WWE employee shares his honest opinion of Paul HeymanWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared that he was not a fan of Paul Heyman's work on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that Heyman had been cutting the same promo for years. The veteran admitted that he was not a fan of the veteran and suggested that he overacted during his promos.&quot;I don’t like Paul Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man. It’s so one dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin' overacts. I am not a big Paul Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion.&quot; [From 45:18 to 45:50]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see which tag team emerges victorious at WWE SummerSlam and if Heyman decides to interfere in the match this weekend.