Real-life Bloodline member to challenge John Cena instead of Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

A major WWE match featuring John Cena is being rumored for Money in the Bank. While not yet confirmed, some believe John Cena will team up with Logan Paul and Travis Scott to take on the trio of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

Ad

With Cody Rhodes allegedly returning in time for the show, many fans assume he'll challenge John Cena to a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Title. In what could be an interesting swerve, the real-life Bloodline member Jimmy Uso could challenge Cena first.

Cody has been absent since his WrestleMania 41 defeat, but can't let that loss lie down. Still, Jimmy Uso has been regularly in the mix while Rhodes has been away. His luck, however, hasn't been great.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Jimmy Uso failed to earn a United States title opportunity going into WrestleMania and also failed to earn entry in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While this was thanks in part to The New Bloodline, the WWE star has to be frustrated nonetheless.

Instead of waiting his turn, he could take things into his own hands. The real-life Bloodline member could step up and challenge John Cena following Money in the Bank, perhaps hoping to fight the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions or even SummerSlam.

Ad

Jimmy Uso could defeat John Cena and bring a second world title to the family

While every superstar wants to win gold, Jimmy Uso may be more motivated than most. He has never won a singles title throughout his entire WWE run, which has been going on for over a decade and a half now.

Meanwhile, his twin brother has had a different level of success. Jey Uso broke out as a singles guy and moved to RAW. Since switching brands, Jey won the Intercontinental Championship and even the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ad

As if that wasn't enough, Jey took things to a whole new level at WrestleMania. He defeated The Ring General Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title. As of now, Jey still holds that prestigious championship.

Expand Tweet

If Jimmy Uso were to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, he would have the ability to make history. Not only would he bring another world title to the real-life Bloodline, but this would be the first time that twin brothers became world champions at the same time. This could be massive, but Cody would have to take a back seat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More