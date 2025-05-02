Real-life Bloodline member to help Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker? Analyzing the chances, it’s NOT Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn might not be alone in the fight against the dangerous duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Surprisingly, it is not Roman Reigns who could have his back.

After being blindsided by Rollins and Breakker on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn received a short but powerful message from none other than Jimmy Uso. Real-life member of The Bloodline, Big Jim, dropped a four-word comment on Instagram that caught fans’ attention. Meanwhile, WWE recently posted a clip from Stephanie McMahon's podcast, Stephanie’s Places, on Instagram featuring some members of the OG Bloodline, including Uso and Zayn.

Jimmy Uso took the opportunity to comment, “Brotha from another motha,” on the Instagram post, a clear sign of his continuing bond with “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn. The message came shortly after The Great Liberator refused to take the offer from The Visionary to move to SmackDown, so he isn't an obstacle in their path of domination on the red brand. This new alliance was formed following Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman aligned with Rollins, turning on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Now on RAW, Rollins and Breakker are targeting anyone who doesn’t fall in line, with Zayn as their first major target.

Jimmy’s message has sparked rumors that he could return to back up his old ally. With Roman Reigns still off TV, fans are now wondering if Big Jim will step in to help The Underdog from the Underground in this brewing war. Could we be seeing a new twist in this storyline? Only time will tell, for now, these are just speculations.

Vince Russo says that WWE's plan with Sami Zayn backfired

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has claimed that WWE’s recent creative move involving Sami Zayn completely backfired. On RAW, Zayn stood up to Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman after refusing to leave the red brand. He was happy to take on Breakker in a match, showcasing his usual underdog fighting spirit. However, Russo believes the promotion’s plan to use Zayn to turn fans against Breakker didn’t work at all.

According to Russo on Legion of RAW, the idea was to make Breakker a true heel by having him attack a beloved babyface like Zayn. But instead of booing, fans ended up chanting for Bron to hit another Spear on Sami Zayn. Russo called out WWE’s top creative names, including Heyman and Triple H, saying their strategy flopped.

“What did the geniuses come up with?… And what were they cheering at the end? One more time,” he said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE now faces a challenge in generating heat against Bron Breakker, especially when fans are clearly enjoying his aggression.

