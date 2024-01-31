Real-life Bloodline members to assist Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is less than two months away from the biggest rematch of his career against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, The Tribal Chief might have another trick up his sleeve against The American Nightmare in Philadelphia.

Last year, Cody Rhodes came very close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him the match. Roman Reigns' biggest weapon helped him leave the event with the title in the main event.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has learned from his mistakes and knows Solo Sikoa will again pull the same trick. However, The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman could be two steps ahead, and more members of The Bloodline are in hiding and waiting for the right time.

Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu should be the ones joining The Bloodline by costing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The two stars can potentially revive the faction after the civil war angle that took place when The Usos left the group in May 2023.

Why would Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu help Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

Zilla Fatu is the son of Umaga. He started his training to become a professional wrestler a while ago. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has been performing on the independent circuit for a while and trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Both stars have previously acknowledged Roman Reigns and his antics in the company. Moreover, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants Jacob Fatu in the promotion as he sees promise and wants the best for the star.

The Bloodline runs deep, and the members of the family have always stood up for each other. This could be how The Tribal Chief revives the fallen stable by recruiting young blood from the family to help him retain against The American Nightmare.

Jacob and Zilla were seen in Florida during the Royal Rumble event. While there are no reports or rumors, the two stars, alongside Solo Sikoa, could be used in the coming months to build the next generation of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40.

