Real-life Bloodline star to turn heel after losing title ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential direction

With the Elimination Chamber PLE fast approaching, WWE Superstars are preparing for their respective matches inside the chain-linked circular steel structure that could change their careers. The winners of the women's and men's matches will get a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

Two of the participants are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi. Before their match at the Elimination Chamber, though, The EST and The Glow will put their title on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next Monday on RAW, as their rivalry with The Judgment Day members continues.

Amid speculation on who attacked Jade Cargill backstage on SmackDown back in November, WWE Creative could have Naomi and Bianca drop the tag title to set up their direction for WrestleMania 41. More specifically, after they lose their gold, the real-life Bloodline member could snap and turn on The EST, assaulting Bianca and revealing that she was Cargill's mystery attacker.

Later, during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Jade Cargill could return and cost Naomi the match, taking revenge and setting the stage for a singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

As for Bianca Belair, it appears that the plan is for her to win the Women's Elimination Chamber and face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in Las Vegas. However, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

WWE is expected to finalize the match card for Elimination Chamber: Toronto soon

With the Elimination Chamber less than two weeks away, the Triple H-led creative team is finalizing the match card for the final premium live event before WrestleMania 41.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match will see John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre fight for the opportunity to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In the Women's match, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan will collide inside the chain-linked circular steel structure for a chance to battle for the Women's World Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for the other matches, Sami Zayn will look to seek revenge on Kevin Owens when he collides with his former friend in an Unsanctioned Match, while the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, will team up with the legendary Trish Stratus to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team bout.

It is also likely that United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will put his title on the line in Toronto in what will be his first title defense since January 10, when he retained his gold against LA Knight via DQ. The expectation is that The Megastar will be his opponent again. However, this is speculative at this point.

It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for fans on March 1.

