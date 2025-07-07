Reason why Dominik Mysterio may lose his title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event explained

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is just a few days away. The show is set to feature some massive matches and superstars, and the fans expect quite a few surprises as well. In a stacked-up match card, WWE could add a massive Intercontinental Championship match as well.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio was initially set to defend his IC title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, the match got canceled after Mysterio ended up getting a minor injury, which has kept him out of action lately. However, it is clear that once Mysterio gets back in action, WWE will book the match again.

That could happen this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event if the star is cleared to compete once again. The show could feature the massive title match, which has been rumored to take place at SummerSlam, and he could end up losing his title for a very specific reason.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

AJ Styles is clearly nearing his retirement, and his recent run doesn’t do justice to the decorated wrestling career he has had. The Phenomenal One needs some massive victories, and one at Saturday Night’s Main Event would undoubtedly be quite emotional.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to emanate from Atlanta, Georgia, the Phenomenal One’s home state, and this could be the reason WWE books a match between Mysterio and Styles at the event.

Ad

Further, considering the fact that Styles would be in his home state, WWE could put the title on the legend for a few weeks, using a possible interference attempt from the Judgment Day that could end up costing Mysterio. This could further enhance the Judgment Day storyline and also put the title on Styles. While this angle is speculative, many are hoping to see Styles lift another title soon.

What else has WWE confirmed for Saturday Night’s Main Event?

The Stamford-based company has not confirmed a lot of matches for the 40th edition of SNME this weekend, but the match card is as stacked as it could ever be. The show will feature a showdown between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, completely based on the past they have had and an RKO Orton delivered to the Scottish Warrior on SmackDown last week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Further, the event will finally feature Seth Rollins in singles action against LA Knight, in a match that could have a number of interferences and surprises. The main event of the show will feature Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The bout may mark the Hall of Famer’s final match in the company before his potential retirement. Only time will tell what else Triple H has in store for the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!