Reason for NXT Women's Championship being renamed revealed

The NXT Women's Championship was renamed!

Last month, the WWE NXT Women's Championship was briefly renamed as the NXT Championship, before going back to its original name.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's own Stephanie Chase for Digital Spy, current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley revealed the reason for the title reverting to its original name.

"To my belief, it's gone back to the NXT Women's Championship just because there was a lot of uproar on social media. To be honest, I don't really mind either or. It's not really a huge deal to me.

Ripley would go on to suggest that WWE could simply add "Men's" to the NXT Championship to separate the ttitles.

"If they did want to separate the Championships, I don't see what the big deal would be if they just put Men's on the Men's Championship."

Ripley is set to make history when she defends the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair, and she told me how she wouldn't mind if Bianca Belair was added to the match, making it a Triple Threat Match.

If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don't mind. I love fighting Bianca, and if she got put into the match, I'd be all for it. I'm not going to argue about it and say that she doesn't deserve it, because she does deserve it.

